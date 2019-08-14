NIACC Students Credited With Saving Man From Drowning
MASON CITY— A group of students at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City are being credited with possibly saving a man’s life on Tuesday. Around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon, the Mason City Fire Department responded to a report of a male subject falling into one of the ponds on the NIACC campus.
Reports from the college say a group of NIACC men’s soccer players were able to rescue the man from the pond before firefighters arrived on the scene. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to MercyOne-North Iowa. No word on his condition at this time. We’ll continue to follow this story and provide more updates as they become available.