New COVID death in Wright County
MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in north-central Iowa.
In the 48 hours leading up to midday today, the new death was reported in Wright County, bringing the county’s total up to 37 and the ten-county listening area’s total up to 402.
In that same 48-hour period, 43 new cases of COVID were identified in the listening area while 34 more recoveries were reported.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 11 people are hospitalized currently for COVID, down from 13 on Wednesday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit, down one from Wednesday, and one patient continues to be on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|89
|74
|15
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|42
|39
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|37
|30
|7
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|402
|340
|62
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5818
|15
|Butler
|1741
|4
|Floyd
|1787
|8
|Franklin
|1306
|10
|Hancock
|1582
|6
|Kossuth
|2272
|0
|Mitchell
|1374
|0
|Winnebago
|1531
|0
|Worth
|790
|0
|Wright
|1914
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|20115
|43
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5131
|12
|Butler
|1588
|2
|Floyd
|1513
|5
|Franklin
|1103
|1
|Hancock
|1401
|0
|Kossuth
|2069
|4
|Mitchell
|1222
|0
|Winnebago
|1332
|2
|Worth
|703
|3
|Wright
|1773
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17835
|34
|Hospitalized
|Friday
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Total
|11
|12
|13
|ICU
|2
|3
|3
|Ventilator
|1
|1
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|0
|2
|4