New COVID death in Wright County

May 14, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in north-central Iowa.

In the 48 hours leading up to midday today, the new death was reported in Wright County, bringing the county’s total up to 37 and the ten-county listening area’s total up to 402.

In that same 48-hour period, 43 new cases of COVID were identified in the listening area while 34 more recoveries were reported.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 11 people are hospitalized currently for COVID, down from 13 on Wednesday. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit, down one from Wednesday, and one patient continues to be on a ventilator. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 89 74 15
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 42 39 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 37 30 7 1
Area Total 402 340 62 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5818 15
Butler 1741 4
Floyd 1787 8
Franklin 1306 10
Hancock 1582 6
Kossuth 2272 0
Mitchell 1374 0
Winnebago 1531 0
Worth 790 0
Wright 1914
Area Total 20115 43

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5131 12
Butler 1588 2
Floyd 1513 5
Franklin 1103 1
Hancock 1401 0
Kossuth 2069 4
Mitchell 1222 0
Winnebago 1332 2
Worth 703 3
Wright 1773 5
Area Total 17835 34

 

Hospitalized Friday Thursday Wednesday
Total 11 12 13
ICU 2 3 3
Ventilator 1 1 1
Admitted last 24 hours 0 2 4

 

