Nashua woman pleads not guilty in Floyd County serious injury by vehicle case

CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year.

A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.

The complaint says Agnitsch and a passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle with both being taken to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester for treatment, with the semi driver not being hurt. Investigators say a state patrol officer stated Agnitsch had a history of illegal drug use and that she tested positive for drugs while being treated at Mayo for her injuries.

Agnitsch was arrested in July and charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. She originally was due in court for her arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but court records show she filed a written plea of not guilty earlier this month in Floyd County District Court. Her trial is set for September 15th.