Nashua man accused of multiple child sexual abuse charges back in jail after pre-trial release violation

CHARLES CITY — A bench warrant has been served against a Nashua man out on bail awaiting trial on multiple child sexual abuse-related charges in Floyd County after he allegedly violated the terms of his pre-trial release.

39-year-old Ethan Vorhes is accused of inappropriate contact with two minor children between 2018 and 2022, which also included showing pornography on one occasion to one of the victims during the abuse.

Vorhes has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, one count of indecent exposure, and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.

The Iowa Department of Corrections filed a pre-trial violation report on May 18th after Vorhes was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations. Vorhes allegedly sprayed a Marble Rock firefighter with fuel after they responded to a controlled burn Vorhes was conducting on a field two miles east of Marble Rock on May 17th.

Court records show Vorhes was taken into custody on Sunday in rural Marble Rock and has been ordered to be held on $100,000 cash-only in the defendant’s name bond. His trial has been scheduled to start on July 11th.