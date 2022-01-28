Name of victim in Wednesday fatal house fire in Northwood released
NORTHWOOD — Authorities have released the name of the victim from Wednesday morning’s fatal house fire in Northwood.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fire call at 201 14th Street South at about 3:35 AM. A deputy on arrival was able to evacuate one resident from the home, which became fully engulfed in flames. That person, who remains unidentified, was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment.
A second deputy arrived on the scene and tried to evacuate a second resident from the home, but they were unsuccessful due to the extent of the fire. 54-year-old Douglas Braun of Northwood was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play is expected with the fire but the case is still under investigation.