KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mutinous Soldiers Say They’ve Taken Niger

July 27, 2023 5:33AM CDT
Share
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum gather in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — People in Niger awoke to a divided country after mutinous soldiers claimed to have ousted the president.

But Niger’s government said it will never accept their rule and has called for the population to reject it.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassoumi Massoudou told news network France 24 in an interview Thursday that there was an attempted coup but the government won’t accept it.

The mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said they had seized control because of the deteriorating security and bad economic and social governance.

President Mohamed Bazoum was elected in 2021 in the West African nation’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.

For the latest

Trending

1

Fatal accident reported at Camp Winnebago Rally in Forest City
2

Many area public swimming pools, including Mason City Aquatic Center, closed due to lifeguard certification issue
3

Minnesota woman named as victim of fatal accident at Winnebago Industries rally
4

Police identify man whose remains were found in Mason City last week, no evidence of foul play in his death
5

State charges dropped after Mason City woman indicted on federal gun, drug charges