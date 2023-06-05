KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mosquito spraying to start in Clear Lake

June 5, 2023 11:45AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — The City of Clear Lake will start spraying for mosquitoes as determined by the city.

The city will tentatively spray between Monday evening and Saturday morning depending on favorable conditions, weather permitting and wind speeds no greater than 10 miles per hour.

City staff will spray starting at 7:00 PM and continue as long as temperatures and wind speeds are at acceptable levels. Spraying may resume in the morning at 4:00 AM and end at about 7:00 AM.

Spraying will continue throughout the summer and fall as the mosquito population counts justify the spraying.

Anyone not wanting the spraying to occur on their property must contact the city’s Public Works Director Jeremy Korenberg at 641-357-6135.

Additional information about the city’s mosquito spraying program can be found on the city’s website, cityofclearlake.com.

