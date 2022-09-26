Local News
Audio Archives
Monday September 26th “The Midday Report”
September 26, 2022 12:35PM CDT
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday September 26th
KGLO News
Monday September 26 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
1
Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
2
Mason City woman sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
3
Mason City man on probation for burglary spends two weeks in jail after violation
4
DCI called in to help after Northwood woman's body found in Shell Rock River
5
Mason City gymnastics club owner's sexual abuse trial getting underway