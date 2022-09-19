Monday September 19th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and became only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season to lead the Twins over the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians 3-0. Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second off Cody Morris and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth against Enyel De Los Santos as third-place Minnesota stopped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland. The second-place Chicago White Sox moved within 3½ games of the Guardians. Cleveland had won the first three games of the five-game series.

IOWA CITY — A strange start to the season took a bizarre turn for Iowa as the Hawkeyes beat Nevada 27-0, a game that was halted three times due to lightning and did not end until after 1:30 Sunday morning. Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz says the locker room looked like a baseball clubhouse during the more than four hours of delays.

The offense made progress, in part because receivers Nico Ragaini and Keegan Johnson returned from injury.

The Hawkeyes open Big Ten play Saturday night at Rutgers.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6 o’clock, with the pre-game at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State gets ready to open Big 12 play at home this week against 17th ranked Baylor. The Cyclones are 3-0 and coach Matt Campbell has been happy with the effort after a 43-10 win over Ohio.

Campbell says the Cyclones are still making too many mistakes.

Campbell says the Cyclones are making mistakes that will cost them down the road.

Kickoff this Saturday for Iowa State and Baylor is scheduled for 11 o’clock

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Asher O’Hara had three 3-yard touchdown runs and Sacramento State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Northern Iowa 37-21. O’Hara scored in each of the first two quarters to help Sacramento State (2-0), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, take a 24-7 lead at halftime. Northern Iowa (0-3) used Theo Day’s 24-yard scoring strike to Logan Wolf and Vance McShane’s 4-yard touchdown run to pull within 27-21 after three quarters. Kyle Sentkowski’s third field goal pushed the Hornets’ lead to 30-21 and O’Hara capped the scoring on another 3-yard run with 41 seconds remaining.