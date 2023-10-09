Monday October 9th Local Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 2 of their AL Division Series. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who bounced back nicely after losing 6-4 in the series opener on Saturday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is at Minnesota on Tuesday. Correa, an October star for so many years in Houston, has returned to the postseason with a vengeance. He hit an RBI double in the first inning in Game 2. He batted with the bases loaded in the fifth and singled to center, driving in two more runs and lifting the Twins to a 5-0 lead.

IOWA CITY — Iowa survived another shaky offensive performance and a late Purdue rally for a 20-14 win on Saturday in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes improved to 5-1. Running back Kaleb Johnson returned from injury and rushed for 134 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes finished with 181 yards of rushing in the game.

In his first start at quarterback, Deacon Hill finished six of 21 for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception.

Ferentz hinted that defensive lineman Noah Shannon may be returning this season. Shannon was suspended by the NCAA for the season as part of a gambling investigation after reportedly placing a bet on another Hawkeye sports team. The NCAA is in the process of reworking its rules regarding gambling.

Shannon’s return would give the Hawkeyes another veteran on the defensive line.

Iowa travels to Wisconsin on Saturday, with a pre-game at 1 o’clock and the kickoff shortly after 3 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State scored 20 unanswered points and rolled to a 27-14 win over TCU Saturday night. The Cyclones are now 2-1 in the Big 12.

That’s Cyclone coach Matt Campbell who was proud of the way his team bounced back from a lopsided loss at Oklahoma.

Iowa State this week will visit Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati.

Iowa State is now 3-3 overall.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Harrison Bey-Buie scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and Edwin Dearman intercepted a pass near the goal line in the final minute to preserve the win as Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 27-20. Bey-Buie ran for 137 yards with three touchdowns. His 26-yard scoring run gave the Panthers a 21-17 lead before Matthew Cook added two field goals for a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter. Later, trailing 27-20, the Sycamores drove inside the UNI 30-yard line in the final minute. Cade Chambers’ pass was broken up by Fletcher Marshall Jr. and the deflection went to Dearman who made the pick and was tackled at the 3-yard line with 28 seconds remaining.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one to Travis Kelce after the All-Pro tight end briefly left the game with an ankle injury, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. Mahomes went 31 for 41 for 281 yards and no turnovers in his most efficient performance of the season for the defending champion Chiefs. Kirk Cousins threw touchdowns to Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison for the Vikings. Minnesota had two chances at the tying touchdown in the final five minutes but was hindered by a late hamstring injury to star receiver Justin Jefferson.

MASON CITY — The Mason City Toros swept their three-game homestand over the weekend. Mason City started out the weekend with a 4-0 shutout of Willmar. Drew Blake stopped all 24 shots he faced in the contest. The Toros then took Saturday and Sunday night games over the reigning league champion Granite City. Mason City scored four goals in the third period for a 5-2 win on Saturday. Marcus Fritel had a pair of goals to lead the way while Dominic Thomas had a goal and two assists. The Toros then scored three goals each in the first and second periods and held off the Lumberjacks 7-5 Sunday night. Thomas scored two more goals to lead Mason City. The Toros are now 6-2 on the season and travel to Alexandria this coming weekend.