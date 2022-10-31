Monday October 31st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Truman State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s offense finally had a productive day as the Hawkeyes snapped a three game losing skid with a 33-13 win on Saturday in Iowa City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes totaled 393 yards of offense, including 173 on the ground to improve to 4-4 on the season. Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz.

Quarterback Spencer Petras was 21 of 30 for 220 yards and a touchdown.

It gets tougher this week as the Hawkeyes visit a Purdue team that has won four of the last five in the series.

Kickoff on Saturday for Iowa at Purdue has been set for 11:00 AM

AMES — A sixth straight bowl game is starting to slip away from Iowa State. Oklahoma took advantage of three Hunter Dekkers interceptions to beat the Cyclones 27-13 on Saturday in Ames. Another sore spot is the ground game. ISU managed 66 yards rushing in falling to 3-5 overall. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

The Cyclones host West Virginia this week as they look to climb out of an 0-5 hole in the Big 12.

Campbell says more consistency is a must.

Kickoff between Iowa State and West Virginia this Saturday is scheduled for 2:30

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and Northern Iowa held off Southern Illinois 37-36. Day’s fifth TD throw — 5 yards to Desmond Hutson — ended the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jake Baumgarte missed a 41-yard field goal for Southern Illinois with 47 seconds remaining. The Salukis got the ball back and left the ball at the UNI 1-yard line after a 42-yard desperation pass from Nic Baker to Jathen Jones. The teams combined for 1,001 yards of total offense, 815 passing. Day was 27-of-32 passing for 330 yards and Baker threw for 485 yards, completing 34 of 48 passes including three touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota’s defense hang on against Kyler Murray as the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 for their fifth consecutive victory. Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings. They moved to 6-1 and stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year. Murray passed for 326 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. He threw two second-half interceptions that proved costly. The Cardinals fell to 3-5.

FORT DODGE — The Clear Lake girls finished seventh at the Class 3A cross country meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday. The Lions finished with 212 points, with Pella being the champion with 91 points. Addison Doughan had the best finish for the Lions, ending 20th in a time of 19:56. In the 3A boys competition, Clear Lake’s Jack Crane finished 43rd, while Charles City runners Nick Williams and Xander Graeser finished 71st and 72nd. In Class 4A on Saturday, Audra Mulholland of Mason City finished 40th in the girls race, while Jess Cornick finished 111th in the boys competition.

FORT DODGE — On Friday, Osage’s Katelyn Johnston was the runner-up in the Class 2A girls competition. She was 20 second behind winner Danielle Hostetler from Mid-Prairie of Wellman, who won in 18:41. Osage’s Scarlett Byrnes finished 30th, while Forest City’s Lilian Nelson finished 34th. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished with 226 points to land 9th place in the 2A boys team competition, while Forest City ended 15th with 329 points. Zach Flatebo had the Cardinals best finish ending 55th, while Parker Sharp had Forest City’s best finish ending 73rd. In Class 1A, Lake Mills finished 11th in the boys team race with 263 points, well behind Regina of Iowa City, who was the champion with 102 points. Justin Rygh had Lake Mills’ best time, finishing 7th in 16:32. Newman’s Ryan Kelly finished 11th in 16:42. Gavin Grunhovd finished 25th while Isaac Swenson of Belmond-Klemme finished 38th. North Iowa finished 15th in the 1A girls team race with 285 points, with Earlham winning the title with 101. Lauren Hillesland had North Iowa’s best finish, ending 17th. Claire Rye of Central Springs finished 51st.

You can find the full list of cross country results by clicking here

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC volleyball team’s season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Kirkwood in three straight sets in the opening round of the Region XI-B tournament in Cedar Rapids, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13. NIACC ends the season with a record of 10-27.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 25 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 107-98 on Sunday night, their second victory over the Timberwolves in a week. San Antonio was 16 for 40 on 3-pointers, one shy of their season high for 3-pointers. McDermott was 7 for 14 from behind the arc and Johnson made half of his 10 attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Anthony Edwards had 18.

CHICAGO (AP) — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory. Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation for Minnesota and rookie Mason Shaw had his first NHL goal. Fleury made 23 saves. Jake McCabe, Andreas Athanasiou and Toews scored for Chicago in regulation.

MASON CITY — The Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club split their opening two games of the season over the weekend at the Mason City Arena. Brayden Pearce had a hat trick while Dylan Bieber scored twice as Mason City beat Waterloo 6-1 on Saturday. Dominic Despenas had two goals and an assist to lead the Mohawks on Sunday, but they fell to Ames 6-5 in a shootout. The games marked the return of coach P.K. O’Handley to hockey in Mason City, as the long-time North Iowa Huskies and Waterloo Blackhawks coach of the United States Hockey League has taken over the program. Mason City travels to Ames on Friday and then hosts Fremont Nebraska for two games on Saturday and Sunday.

— junior hockey over the weekend:

== North Iowa Bulls vs. Springfield

Friday — Springfield 3, North Iowa 1

Saturday — North Iowa 6, Springfield 2

== Mason City Toros at Alexandria

Friday — Mason City 2, Alexandria 1

Saturday — Alexandria 5, Mason City 2