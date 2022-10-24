Monday October 24th Local Sports

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has never made a staff change during a season and he is not starting now. The Hawkeye offense has gone from bad to worse to comical in a 54-10 loss at 2nd-ranked Ohio State on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Iowa committed six turnovers against the Buckeyes and the lone touchdown was a scoop and score by defensive end Joe Evans that gave the Hawks an early 7-3 advantage. It was the third time this season the defense outscored the offense and afterwards Ferentz was questioned why his son, Brian, remains the offensive coordinator.

Ferentz was willing to change quarterbacks. Alex Padilla relieved Spencer Petras in the second half and fumbled on his first play and threw an interception on his third play inside the Iowa 20.

Iowa is 3-4 and Ferentz remains convinced the offense will get better.

Iowa hosts Northwestern Saturday.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Dom Williams ran for 101 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 17 carries to help Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 41-20. Williams scored on a 9-yard run less than a minute into the game and his 1-yard touchdown gave Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2 Missouri Valley) a 14-0 lead with 6:40 left in the first quarter. Jason Shelley completed 16 of 22 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Missouri State (2-5, 0-4). The Bears have lost five games in a row.

BOONE — Round of 16 matchups were set on Saturday for all seven classes of high school football after Friday night’s first round of play in the lower classes and the final regular season games in the upper classes:

== Class 2A Pod B

Clear Lake (5-4) at #4 Spirit Lake (9-0)

#5 Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (8-1) at #8 Osage (7-2)

== Class A Pod B

Newman (8-1) at #6 North Linn (8-1)

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at #1 West Hancock (9-0)

== Class 3A Pod C

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (6-3) at #6 Humboldt (8-1)

#8 Benton Community (6-3) at #3 Independence (9-1)

DENVER (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall was ruled out after leaving the game late in the second quarter with a knee injury. Hall was hurt on a tackle Sunday between Broncos defenders Pat Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. The rookie tailback out of Iowa State turned in the game’s biggest play, a 62-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter. He had four carries for 72 yards before being hurt on a tackle from Pat Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. The Jets also announced in the third quarter that right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) was ruled out, and wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was questionable to return.

— High school regional volleyball semifinal contests tonight:

== Class 2A Region 5

Lake Mills at #9 Grundy Center

Aplington-Parkersburg at #5 Denver

IOWA CITY — Iowa All-American point guard Caitlin Clark says the Hawkeyes are embracing high expectations as they get ready for a new season. All five starters return from last year’s team that won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. The Hawkeyes enter the season ranked fourth in the AP Poll.

The defense was improved last year and Clark says that needs to continue.

Clark says the Hawkeyes also have quality depth and that has made practice competitive.

Iowa plays Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition on Friday night and open the regular season at home against Southern University on November 7th.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday. Edwards made 13 of 19 field goals and had 11 rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Lu Dort scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder dropped their home opener and fell to 0-3 this season. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out with a left hip contusion. He had averaged 30 points in his first two games. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Timberwolves announced they were assigning former Iowa star Luka Garza to their G-League affiliate Iowa Wolves.

MASON CITY — St. Cloud scored in each period as they downed the North Iowa Bulls 3-1 Saturday night at the Mason City Arena. Max Scott scored his sixth goal of the season for the Bulls in the loss, as they fall to a record of 8-5. The Bulls continue their homestand this coming weekend hosting Springfield Friday and Saturday nights.

MASON CITY — The Mason City Toros split their weekend series at home against Alexandria. The Toros dropped a 5-2 decision on Friday night with Colin Hedland and Luke Robertson scoring. Mason City then came back from a 3-1 deficit in the first period to force a shootout, winning 5-4 on Saturday afternoon. Cal Levis had a goal and an assist to lead the Toros. Mason City is 5-5 and will travel to Alexandria this weekend.