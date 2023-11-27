Monday November 27th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — Iowa is a massive underdog as the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes prepare for the Big Ten Championship against 2nd-ranked Michigan. The Wolverines are 12-0 and crushed the Hawkeyes 42-3 in the title game two years ago.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says being an underdog in a big game is nothing new for the Hawkeyes.

Despite injuries to several key players and an offense that only scored 11 touchdowns in nine conference games the Hawkeyes scratched and clawed their way to a 10-2 record.

Ferentz expects Drew Stevens to resume the kicking duties against Michigan. Marshall Meeder kicked the game winning field goal at Nebraska after Stevens had two field goals blocked and had two kickoffs go out of bounds against the Huskers.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh returns to the sideline after a three game suspension from the Big Ten in the midst of a sign stealing scandal. He was also suspended by the school for the first three games due to an NCAA investigation.

Harbaugh says the Big Ten title game is the next step for his team.

Harbaugh was asked about playing an Iowa team that is known for winning ugly.

Kickoff on Saturday night is scheduled for 7:15 PM, with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Abu Sama III ran through the snow for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Rocco Becht threw for 230 yards and three more scores, and Iowa State held No. 19 Kansas State on fourth down with less than a minute left for a 42-35 victory. All of the Cyclones’ touchdowns came on plays of at least 33 yards, including an 82-yard pass to Jaylin Noel that gave them the lead with 8:04 to go. Kansas State had a chance to tie the game, marching inside the Iowa State 20. But on fourth down with less than a minute left, Will Howard’s pass to the end zone fell incomplete. Howard finished with 288 yards and a touchdown pass, a TD run and an interception for the Wildcats.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns and North Dakota State annihilated Drake 66-3 in an opening-round game of the FCS playoffs. After Miller fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage, North Dakota State rebounded to score touchdowns on its final five drives of the first half and led 35-3 at halftime. Miller completed 10-of-11 passes and Cole Payton had 104 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored twice for the Bison. Luke Bailey threw for 111 yards for Drake and was intercepted twice.

AMES — For the 19th straight time the Cy-Hawk wrestling dual goes to Iowa. The Hawkeyes won six of 10 matches to edge Iowa State 18-14.

That’s Iowa coach Tom Brands who says the Hawkeyes have a lot of work to do.

A big turning point came at 174 pounds where Iowa State’s M.J. Gaitan had a late rally fall short in a 14-13 loss to Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy. The ISU coaches were confused about the score in the waning seconds.

That’s Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser who called it a big moment in the dual.

Iowa hosts Penn University on Friday, while Iowa State heads to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational this weekend.

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, and No. 5 Iowa survived wasting a pair of double-digit leads before rallying to finally beat No. 16 Kansas State 77-70 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Clark made seven 3-pointers, the last coming with 47 seconds left, to help ensure the Hawkeyes (7-1) would win and avenge a Nov. 16 loss to Kansas State. Molly Davis added 13, while Kate Martin had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa. Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee each scored 18 for Kansas State (6-1). Iowa hosts Bowling Green on Saturday.

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA — The Iowa State men squandered a 21 point first half lead and lost to Texas A&M 73-69 at the ESPN Events Invitational third-place game on Sunday evening.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says 16 turnovers hurt their cause.

The Cyclones are 5-2 and visit DePaul Friday night.

Florida Atlantic won the tournament with an 84-50 win over Virginia Tech.

LINCOLN — The NIACC basketball teams had a perfect weekend at the Southeast Nebraska Community College Thanksgiving Classic in Lincoln. The NIACC men opened their portion of the tournament on Saturday with a 76-66 win over Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska. NIACC used a 44-30 advantage in the second half to pick up the win. Freshman Marquel Newsome led the Trojans with 19 points and sophomore Wyatt Helming scored 18 points. NIACC used a second-half comeback on Sunday as well, outscoring the host Southeast 49-35 for a 90-81 win. Freshman guard Omarion Roberts led five Trojans in double figures with a career-high 19 points. The NIACC men are now 6-3 overall. The NIACC women on Saturday fell behind by two after the first quarter but outscored Central Community College 59-21 in the middle two quarters of a 100-54 win. Freshman Keeley Steele led the Trojans with 16 points. NIACC on Sunday pulled away from a 48-41 halftime lead with a 30-11 third quarter for a 92-67 win over Southeast. Alexis Schroeder had 19 to lead NIACC. The Trojans are now 7-2 overall. Both NIACC teams open Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play on Saturday at home against DMACC.

— junior hockey over the weekend

== Friday

Mason City Toros 5, Willmar 4

== Saturday

Willmar 4, Mason City Toros 1

St. Cloud 3, North Iowa Bulls 1