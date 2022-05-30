Monday May 30th Local Sports
TODAY:
ADEL — Clear Lake overcame a 12-stroke deficit to win the Class 3A girls state golf title on Friday at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel. The Lions were seven shots better compared to their first round score, ending with a total of 713. Gilbert was the runner-up three shots back. Two Clear Lake golfers medaled. Meghan DeLong finished third with a 19-over 163, which was 14 shots back, while Rebecca DeLong tied for fifth with a 167. Rylee Heryford of Newton and Eden Lohrbach of Gilbert tied for the medalist honors with a 149, with Heryford winning on the third playoff hole. For Clear Lake it’s their third team championship, having previously won titles in 2010 and 2012.
CEDAR FALLS — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished sixth at the Class 2A state girls golf tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls. The Cardinals shot matching scores of 391 each day and ended with a 782, 79 shots behind the team champion Sumner-Fredericksburg, who had a 703. New Hampton was second with a 712. Audrey Overgaard had the best Garner-Hayfield-Ventura individual score with a 183, finishing in 20th place. Chloe Bolte of Sumner-Fredericksburg was the medalist with a 149, beating Moly Fereday of Waterloo Columbus in a playoff for the top honors.
MARSHALLTOWN — Emma Davidson of Northwood-Kensett finished in a tie for sixth in the Class 1A girls state golf tournament at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. Davidson finished with a two-round total of 168, 14 shots behind the medalist Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully. Meg Thompson of North Butler finished tied for 12th with a 181. Emma Weiner of Newman finished in 17th place with a 183.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3. A double shy of hitting for the cycle Friday, Witt doubled in his first two at-bats, both times driving home Andrew Benintendi. Witt added another double in the seventh inning. Of Witt’s 41 hits, 22 have been for extra bases, including a team-best 13 doubles. Hunter Dozier added three hits as the Royals won for just the second time in nine games. Minnesota has lost three of four. Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa had three hits and Trevor Larnach homered for the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Sonny Gray and Kansas City’s Zack Greinke left Sunday’s game with injuries, leaving their teams to wonder how much time each will miss. Gray cruised before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness during the Twins’ 7-3 win over the Royals on Sunday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Gray felt minor pec tightness. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said Greinke has elbow/flexor issues.
OMAHA — Iowa’s pitching well ran dry Sunday and the Hawkeyes were ousted from the Big Ten Tournament by Michigan with a 13-1 loss, coming up short of a trip to the championship game. The Hawkeyes won three straight games to reach the semifinals. They will find out later today if they have earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.
That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller who says a challenging non-conference schedule should help their cause.
Heller says the Hawkeyes are better than their RPI rating in the mid 50s.
Iowa is 36-19.
DENVER — Former Iowa star Josey Jewell is not used to coming back from injury. The Denver Bronco linebacker missed nearly all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury and a change in the coaching staff the Broncos signed Jewell to a two-year, $11 million contract.
It was the first time Jewell had gone through the free agent process.
Jewell says missing nearly an entire season gave him a new perspective.
The Broncos finished with a record of 7-10 and were last in the AFC West.