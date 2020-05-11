Monday May 11th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — 1987 World Series Game 6 — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis — 7:00
IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery expects senior guard Jordan Bohannon to be at full strength next season. Bohannon played in 10 games this past season before undergoing his second hip surgery in less than a year.
McCaffery says Bohannon is feeling better than he has in a long time.
McCaffery says 6-11 forward Jack Nunge (nun-G) is also making progress. Nunge suffered an ACL injury in the fifth game of last season and was lost for the season. The native of Newburgh, Indiana is rehabbing at home.
Iowa finished 20-11 before the Big Ten Tournament was halted by the pandemic
IOWA CITY — Geno Stone will take on whatever role he needs to help the Baltimore Ravens next season. The former Iowa safety was drafted in the seventh round by the Ravens after a junior season in which he was named second team All-Big Ten.
Stone says he feels he has something to prove after getting drafted in the seventh round.
Stone says his biggest strengths are the effort he plays with and his ability to make plays.
Stone had 70 total tackles and one interception for the Hawkeyes in 2019.
KNOXVILLE, IOWA (AP) — Kyle Larson returned to racing for the first time since he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur in an iRacing event last month. Larson was one of 24 drivers to make the main event in Friday night’s World of Outlaws race at Knoxville Raceway. The $15,000-to-win Invitational was held without spectators on the dirt oval in Knoxville, Iowa. Larson drove a car fielded by Paul Silva with sponsorship from Tarlton & Son Inc. and Finley Farms. He finished 10th. David Gravel, winner of the Knoxville Nationals last year, won the Invitational that was held without spectators on the semi-banked 1/2-mile dirt oval located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. An anonymous donor added $5,000 to the purse during the main event.