Monday March 4th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A boys state quarterfinal — Lake Mills vs. North Union — pre-game 3:30, tipoff 3:45

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region 11-B championship — NIACC women at Iowa Western — 5:30 tipoff

IOWA CITY — It was another record setting day in Iowa City on Sunday that ended with a victory for the 6th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women. Caitlin Clark finished with 35 points and nine assists as the Hawkeyes led nearly the entire way in a 93-83 win over 2nd-ranked and Big Ten regular season champion Ohio State, capping an emotional Senior Day.

Clark surpassed Pete Maravich to become the all-time scoring leader in major college basketball with a free throw just prior to halftime.

It was a regular season finale that included another national television audience, a sold out crowd and several celebrities sitting courtside.

The Hawkeyes finish the regular season 15-3 in the Big Ten and 26-4 overall. Iowa will be second seed in the Big Ten Tournament in the Twin Cities and will have their first game in the quarterfinals on Friday evening.

It will not be the final home game for the Hawkeyes who are expected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes could meet again next weekend.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who feels Clark becoming the all-time women’s scoring record holder was more significant.

Iowa will face the winner of Thursday’s Wisconsin and Penn State game.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Josh Dix scored a career-high 24 points, Payton Sandfort added 23 and Iowa beat Northwestern 87-80. Dix made 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range and Tony Perkins had 10 points and 14 assists for Iowa. Boo Buie led Northwestern with 27 points and seven assists while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Brooks Barnhizer added 20 points and Nick Martinelli 17. Buie hit a 3-pointer that made it a one-possession game with 1:42 left but Sandfort answered with a three-point play to make it 80-74 33 seconds later and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Iowa shot 55% overall and finished with 25 assists on 33 field goals.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tre King had 16 points and No. 8 Iowa State had a late 11-0 run to beat UCF 60-52 on Saturday for its third straight victory and seventh in eight games. Milan Momcilovic and Curtis Jones each added 11 points for Iowa State (23-6, 12-4 Big 12). Momcilovic hit a basket with 2:20 left to give the Cyclones a three-point lead. Jaylin Sellers led UCF (15-13, 6-10) with 13 points. Shemarri Allen had 11. After UCF rallied to take a one-point lead, the Cyclones held the Knights scoreless for nearly the final five minutes. UCF broke the drought with 16 seconds left at the foul line. The Knights did not make a field goal in the final 5:08.

DES MOINES — Drake finished the regular season unbeaten at home. Tucker DeVries scored 29 points and the Bulldogs withstood a second half rally by Bradley for a 74-66 win.

That’s Bulldog coach Darian DeVries. It was Drake’s 21st straight home win. They will be the second seed in the Missouri Valley Tournament in St Louis and open Friday night.

Drake is 25-6 overall and finished 16-4 in the Valley.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Bowen Born’s 19 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Southern Illinois 82-70 on Sunday.

Born was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (18-13, 12-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacob Hutson scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Tytan Anderson shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Salukis (19-12, 11-9) were led by Xavier Johnson, who recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women won Saturday’s Region 11-B semifinal round contest at home, beating Northeast Community College 64-51, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Alexis Schroeder had 15 points while Keiara Anderson added 12 points to lead the Trojans, who improve to 23-7 on the season. They now face Iowa Western in tonight’s Region 11-B championship game as Iowa Western beat Southwestern 78-52 on Saturday. You can hear tonight’s NIACC-Iowa Western game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 5:30.

DES MOINES — The girls state basketball tournament wrapped up over the weekend with the crowning of five state champions:

Class 1A — North Linn 67, Newell-Fonda 51

Class 2A — Dike-New Hartford 48, Panorama 46

Class 3A — Solon 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 47

Class 4A — Clear Creek-Amana 43, Waverly-Shell Rock 29

Class 5A — Johnston 48, West Des Moines Dowling 36

DES MOINES — The boys state basketball tournament starts its five-day run at the Iowa Events Center today with all of the Class 1A quarterfinals and two of the Class 2A quarterfinals. For Lake Mills, they are the #3 seed in the 1A field. They face Top of Iowa Conference West Division rival North Union in the state quarterfinals this afternoon. The Bulldogs are 24-1, with their only loss coming at home against North Union 47-43 back on December 19th. Lake Mills won the return matchup at North Union on February 6th 70-68. You can hear the Lake Mills-North Union game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 3:30 this afternoon with the tipoff scheduled for 3:45.

== other Class 1A state quarterfinals today

10:30 AM — #1 North Linn (23-1) vs. #8 Woodbine (23-2)

12:15 PM — #4 Winfield-Mt. Union (20-2) vs. #5 Lynnville-Sully (24-1)

2:00 PM — #2 Bellevue Marquette (25-1) vs. #7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (21-5)

== Class 2A state quarterfinals today

5:30 PM — #1 Western Christian of Hull (20-3) vs. #8 Iowa City Regina (17-6)

7:15 PM — #4 West Burlington (22-0) vs. #5 Treynor (21-3)