Monday June 24th Local Sports

MASON CITY — Mason City High jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Mohawks needed extra innings for a 9-4 win over Newman in the annual cross-city baseball showdown on Sunday afternoon at Knights Field, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Avery Mellman had an RBI single, followed by a Ben Pederson hit a two-run homer as part of the four-run first for the Mohawks. Newman got three solo homers, two from Josh Fitzgerald and one from Max Burt, to cut the lead to 4-3. The Knights tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Jacob Schutt scored on a throwing error. After a scoreless eighth, Mason City scored five runs in the top of the ninth, with senior Harrison Nagel getting the final three outs in the bottom half of the inning to pick up the win. Mohawk coach Troy Rood gives credit to Newman not giving up after the first.

Rood says his team now has to enjoy the win but get ready for a busy week.

Newman coach Alex Bohl says he was proud of his team’s effort after giving up four runs in the first

Bohl says his team’s week has a few built-in off days to help with pitching numbers

Mason City is 14-7 and travels to Valley tonight. Newman drops to 18-3 and will host North Union tonight

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/23/19

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (18-3) LW #1

2. Southeast Warren (17-0) LW #2

3. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (18-3) LW #3

4. Calamus-Wheatland (23-2) LW #4

5. Don Bosco (19-4) LW #5

6. Alburnett (19-4) LW #6

7. Saint Ansgar (15-5) LW #7

8. Kingsley-Pierson (19-3) LW #9

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-3) LW (X)

10. HLV (16-1) LW #10

Class 2A

1. Wilton (14-1) LW #1

2. North Linn (29-1) LW #3

3. Dike-New Hartford (21-1) LW #2

4. Treynor (18-3) LW #4

5. New Hampton (20-4) LW #5

6. Van Meter (16-3) LW #6

7. West Lyon (18-0) LW #9

8. Dyersville Beckman (19-8) LW #7

9. Hinton (17-1) LW #10

10. Estherville Lincoln Central (18-1) LW (X)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (19-2) LW #1

2. Davenport Assumption (16-3) LW #2

3. Central DeWitt (21-0) LW #3

4. Harlan (15-3) LW #4

5. Marion (16-3) LW #6

6. Solon (14-6) LW #5

7. Ballard (14-2) LW #7

8. Centerville (15-1) LW #10

9. Gilbert (16-2) LW (X)

10. Sioux City Heelan (16-6) LW #9

Class 4A

1. Johnston (18-2) LW #1

2. Western Dubuque (20-2) LW #2

3. Iowa City West (15-5) LW #3

4. Southeast Polk (19-5) LW #4

5. Dowling Catholic (14-6) LW #5

6. Des Moines Roosevelt (15-4) LW #6

7. Linn-Mar (15-5) LW #7

8. Urbandale (13-8) LW #10

9. Ankeny Centennial (14-7) LW #8

10. Iowa City High (16-5) LW (X)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a three-run shot, Homer Bailey was stingy again while pitching into the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Twins 6-1 on a soggy, overcast day. Bailey earned the win as the Royals forged a split of the four-game series. Michael Pineda took the loss after allowing five runs in the third inning.