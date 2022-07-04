Monday July 4th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
GARNER — Clear Lake scattered all of their runs over the final four innings in beating Central Springs 11-1 on Saturday in a Class 2A District 3 district quarterfinal round contest in Garner, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Jett Neuberger had 14 strikeouts in six-and-two-thirds innings of work to pick up the win and was also 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dylan Bieber also knocked in two runs as the Lions improve to 10-13 on the season and will face top-seed Forest City in Forest City on Tuesday night in the district semifinal round, a game you’ll hear on KRIB scheduled for 7 o’clock. In the other 2A District 3 game played on Saturday night in Garner, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2. The Cardinals will face Osage in the first game of the district doubleheader on Tuesday night in Forest City at 5 o’clock.
— Class 1A District 2 baseball quarterfinals Saturday
Lake Mills 3, North Iowa 1
West Hancock 14, West Fork 4
St. Edmond 7, West Bend-Mallard 5
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Wells struck out a career-high seven, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in seven starts since a May 25 loss at the New York Yankees. Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth from Devin Smeltzer.
SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. Poston finished at 21-under 263. He opened with rounds of 62, 65 and 67. Bezuidenhout shot a 66, and Grillo had a 69. Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under with Scott Stallings.
IOWA CITY — Iowa punter Tory Taylor says he is always seeking ways to improve. Taylor averaged just over 46 yards per punt for the Hawkeyes last season after using primarily a rugby style of punting as a freshman.
Taylor says he worked on more spiral punting last season.
Taylor says he wants to drop more punts inside the ten next season and says working with the gunners on the punt team is key.
Iowa opens the season September 3rd at home against South Dakota State.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 102-71. Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham added 13 points apiece and Sylvia Fowles scored eight points with 11 rebounds and two blocks for Minnesota (7-15). Powers scored the final six points in Minnesota’s 13-0 opening run and the Aces never led. Dearica Hamby and Riquna Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trim Las Vegas’ deficit to 44-35 with about 3 minutes left in the first half but Fowles answered with a layup 18 seconds later and the Lynx led by double figures the rest of the way. Kelsey Plum led Las Vegas (15-6) with 12 points.