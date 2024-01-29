Monday January 29th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Algona — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High boys vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — 7:30

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tre King had 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa State knocked off No. 7 Kansas 79-75. Iowa State improved to 13-0 at home this season while enhancing its status as a Big 12 contender. Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points for the Cyclones, and reserve Curtis Jones had 15 points. Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting, and Johnny Furphy finished with 15. A 3-pointer and a layup by Tamin Lipsey helped Iowa State seize control early in the second half.

AMES — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger is angry over reports that Kansas State accused the Cyclones of spying on their huddles in last week’s game in Hilton Coliseum. He addressed the reports following Saturday’s 79-75 win over 7th-ranked Kansas.

Otzelberger called the allegations ludicrous.

Otzelberger says there was no spying.

Next up for Iowa State is a trip to Baylor on Saturday.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Payton Sandfort scored 26 points and Tony Perkins added 24, leading Iowa to an 88-78 victory over Michigan. Sandfort scored 21 points in the second half. For the game, he made 6 of 8 3-pointers and added six rebounds with three assists. Iowa took the lead with an 8-0 run early in the second half and a 3-pointer from Sandfort gave the Hawkeyes a 67-60 lead with about 11 minutes to go. A 3-pointer by Terrance Williams II got the Wolverines within 67-66 before Sandfort scored eight points to help Iowa rebuild a nine-point lead. Iowa’s lead reached 13 when Freeman hit a pair from the line near the 4-minute mark and the Hawkeyes led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries’ 29 points helped Drake defeat Northern Iowa 77-63 on Saturday night. DeVries added seven rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (17-4, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Conor Enright scored 14 points and added four steals. Darnell Brodie shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points. Trey Campbell led the Panthers (12-9, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Logan Wolf added 11 points for Northern Iowa. In addition, Nate Heise had nine points and seven rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Panthers.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 5 Iowa over Nebraska 92-73. Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31.7 points per game, had the 53rd double-double of her career. She was 12 of 22 from the field, including 8 of 15 on 3-pointers. Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter added 12 points for Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who had their 15-game winning streak snapped in last Sunday’s overtime loss at Ohio State, pulled away in the second half after struggling to make shots in the first half. Jaz Shelley had 19 points to lead Nebraska.

MINNEAPOLIS — An Iowa native says the Big Ten is expecting more records set at this season’s Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis. Megan Kahn is from Newton and is the Big Ten Vice President of Women’s Basketball. It is the second straight year the Twin Cities serves as host.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeye women are setting attendance records wherever they play and Kahn expects the Big Ten Tournament to be no different.

Kahn says the “Caitlin Clark Effect” is real.

The tournament runs March 6th through the 10th.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 22 of her career-high 31 points in the second half, including West Virginia’s last 11 points, and made a critical defensive play in the last minute as the No. 24 Mountaineers defeated Iowa State 84-78. The Cyclones were down 79-76 and had the ball as the final minute approached. West Virginia had the offense stymied and when Emily Ryan drove to the basket, Quinerly tied her up for a held ball turnover. Quinerly then hit a jumper on the ensuing possession and added three free throws to ice the game. At 3:33 and 2:06 of the fourth quarter, she hit 3-pointers when Iowa State was within two points. Audi Crooks matched her career high with 25 points in a second-straight game and had a career-high 16 rebounds for the Cyclones.

DES MOINES — Mason City finished eighth as a team at the Iowa Alliance Conference boys wrestling tournament at Des Moines North High School on Saturday. Fort Dodge won the team title with 248 ½ points, easily besting second-place Ottumwa, who had 181 points. The Riverhawks had 63 team points. Hale Rhodes won the 165 pound title for Mason City while Reed Kruger finished second at 120 pounds. The Riverhawks are off until the district tournament on February 10th in Marshalltown.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 25 points, Victor Wembanyama added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-112 on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards had 32 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, and Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points each. Towns missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Timberwolves had a two-game winning streak snapped. Officials halted play two minutes into the game when a bat descended on the court seconds after Wembanyama made a 3-pointer. The Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game with 8:20 left to break a tie and Anaheim Ducks beat Minnesota 3-2 on Saturday night to end a 13-game losing streak against the Wild. A few seconds after exiting the penalty box, Terry gathered a puck in the neutral zone. His shot from the left circle was blocked by Ryan Hartman, but Terry followed the rebound and beat Filip Gustavsson from the slot. Ryan Strome tied it at 6:45 of the third, Adam Henrique had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves. Anaheim played its fifth game in eight days, and the final game of a stretch of eight of 10 on the road. Kirill Kaprizov and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota.

— Local hockey results over the weekend:

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club

Saturday — Mason City 5, Lincoln 2

Sunday — Mason City 3, Lincoln 1

== North Iowa Bulls

Friday — Aberdeen 8, North Iowa 3

Saturday — Aberdeen 4, North Iowa 1

== Mason City Toros

Friday — Mason City 3, Alexandria 1

Saturday — Alexandria 3, Mason City 2