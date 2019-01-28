Monday January 28th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — A late rally for the Iowa Hawkeyes came up short at Minnesota. Iowa sliced a 16-point Gopher lead to four but that’s as close as they got in a 92-87 loss, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Averaging 73 points per game the Gophers shredded a porous Iowa defense for 55 points in the opening half. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery

McCaffery says he was proud of the late rally.

Iowa is now 5-5 in the Big Ten and McCaffery hopes the Hawkeyes can learn from the loss heading into the second half of the league race.

Minnesota improves to 5-4 in the Big Ten. Gopher coach Richard Pittino.

Iowa hosts Michigan on Friday

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton had 18 and No. 24 Iowa State cruised over No. 20 Mississippi 87-73 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Iowa State (15-5) put on an offensive show, making 13 straight shots during the second half to turn a tight game into a relatively easy victory. The Cyclones shot 69.1 percent from the field, including nearly 77 percent in the second half.

The 6-foot-4 Horton-Tucker, who leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, made 11 of 18 shots from the field and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Ole Miss (14-5) pulled within 43-42 on Terence Davis’ tip-in early in the second half but never took the lead. The Rebels didn’t shoot very well, connecting on just 36 percent of their shots from the field, but their biggest downfall was a nonexistent defense that provided the Cyclones with ample open shots.

Ole Miss was led by Breein Tyree, who finished with 22 points.

Iowa State jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels missed their first eight shots from the field and fell behind by 12 points before pulling within 43-38 by halftime.

Tyree had 13 points before the break. Horton-Tucker scored 15 in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Freshman D.J. Wilkins had a season-high 20 points — his 10th consecutive game scoring in double figures — to help Drake beat Valparaiso 70-59 on Saturday night and extend its win streak to four games.

Wilkins hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists. Nick McGlynn and Tremell Murphy added 11 points apiece and Brady Ellingson scored 10 for Drake (16-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Murphy’s dunk midway through the second half capped a 9-2 spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 50-41 lead and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Wilkins converted a 3-point play and then hit a jumper to spark a 7-0 run that made it 67-55 with 1:36 to play.

Sackey and Jaume Sorolla led the short-handed Crusaders (12-9, 5-3) with 13 points apiece. Ryan Fazekas, Valpo’s leading scorer, missed his fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury and it was announced before the game that starting center, and second-leading scorer, Derrik Smits wouldn’t play due to an undisclosed injury. Marcus Golder, who came in third on the team at 10.9 points per game, left the game with an apparent injury to his left leg less than five minutes in.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Haldeman scored 24 points off the bench and Northern Iowa beat Evansville 81-74 on Saturday night, snapping a two-game skid.

Trae Berhow added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-12, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown had 12 points and Luke McDonnell had 10 points and led the team with a career-best 14 rebounds.

Northern Iowa trailed 36-31 at the break and was down 48-40 early in the second half when Haldeman sank a layup and 3-pointer to spark a 16-4 run capped by a Brown 3 to go ahead 56-52 with 8:26 to go. Haldeman hit two more 3-pointers back-to-back to push it to 66-60 with 5:33 left and Evansville never threatened after that.

John Hall scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-12, 3-5), who are on a three-game skid. K.J. Riley added 19 points.

IOWA CITY — The 17th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Purdue 23-11 in the fourth quarter in a 72-58 win in Iowa City on Sunday. Megan Gustafson had 25 points and Hannah Stewart had a career-high 21 as the Hawkeyes move to 7-2 in the Big Ten. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Bluder says the Hawkeyes did a good job taking care of and sharing the ball.

Bluder says Iowa’s fate in the Big Ten during the second half of the race will be determined by how well they play on the road.

Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had eight points, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes of play. Iowa travels to Michigan on Thursday.

IOWA FALLS – Autam Mendez scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 9 NIACC to a 119-54 victory over Ellsworth in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women’s basketball contest Saturday.

The 41 points by Mendez is tied for ninth in the NIACC women’s all-time single-game scoring list. The 119 points ranks 11th on NIACC’s all-time single-game scoring list.

Also for the Lady Trojans Saturday, Jada Buford scored 22 points and Tahya Campbell scored 21 points.

NIACC (15-5 overall, 6-1 in the ICCAC) returns to action Wednesday at home against Iowa Lakes (17-4, 5-2). Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. in the NIACC gym.

IOWA FALLS – The No. 17 NIACC men’s basketball team improved to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with a 86-74 victory over Ellsworth in an ICCAC contest Saturday afternoon on the Ellsworth campus.

Deundra Roberson led the Trojans with 28 points. Quentin Hardrict was next in line with 14 points.

James Harris and Wendell Matthews were also in double figures for the Trojans with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

It was NIACC’s first win at Ellsworth since the 2016-17 season.

The win was also the 175th career win for NIACC coach Mark Mohl, who has a career mark of 175-148.

NIACC, which has won three straight games, returns to action Wednesday at home against Iowa Lakes (13-6, 4-2). Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the NIACC gym.

FOREST CITY — Osage had four champions and a runner-up on their way to capturing the overall title at the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament in Forest City on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. The Green Devils had champions with Joe Sullivan at 120, Averee Abben at 126, Zach Williams at 160 and Spencer Mooberry at 170, while Joe Jacobs finished second at 113. Osage had 237 ½ team points, with Lake Mills capturing the TIC West Division title with 214 points. Central Springs was third with 201. Lake Mills lone champion was Caiden Jones at 138, while the Panthers had champions with Clayton McDonough at 106 and Zach Ryg at 195. Newman had champions with Jacob McBride at 132 and Kameron Black at 152 as the Knights finished sixth in the team race with 120 points.

Team Scores

1 Osage 237.5

2 Lake Mills 214.0

3 Central Springs 201.0

4 West Hancock 143.0

5 Nashua-Plainfield 124.5

6 Newman Catholic 120.0

7 Eagle Grove 116.0

8 North Butler 107.0

9 Belmond-Klemme 98.5

10 Forest City 89.0

11 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 85.0

12 Northwood-Kensett 81.5

13 Saint Ansgar 55.5

14 North Union 25.5

15 West Fork, Sheffield 18.0

16 Rockford 11.0

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs

2nd Place – Brock Moore of Forest City

3rd Place – Cael Wollner of Newman Catholic

4th Place – Spencer Adams of Osage

5th Place – Jacob Graham of Eagle Grove

6th Place – Nicolas Gonzales of Belmond-Klemme

7th Place – Hayden Brua of Lake Mills

8th Place – Derek Oberhelman of West Hancock

1st Place Match

Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 41-1, Fr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 33-9, So. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Cael Wollner (Newman Catholic) 22-17, Jr. over Spencer Adams (Osage) 36-15, Fr. (Fall 1:42)

5th Place Match

Jacob Graham (Eagle Grove) 28-16, Jr. over Nicolas Gonzales (Belmond-Klemme) 10-9, Fr. (Fall 2:43)

7th Place Match

Hayden Brua (Lake Mills) 21-21, Fr. over Derek Oberhelman (West Hancock) 17-23, So. (Dec 8-5)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd Place – Joe Jacobs of Osage

3rd Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs

4th Place – Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills

5th Place – Josh Graham of Eagle Grove

6th Place – Noah Michels of Saint Ansgar

7th Place – Ethan Sesker of Forest City

8th Place – Kaden Petersen of Rockford

1st Place Match

Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 39-2, Jr. over Joe Jacobs (Osage) 31-10, Sr. (Fall 5:39)

3rd Place Match

Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 41-4, Fr. over Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills) 30-14, So. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Josh Graham (Eagle Grove) 25-21, Jr. over Noah Michels (Saint Ansgar) 10-16, So. (Fall 5:39)

7th Place Match

Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 21-13, Fr. over Kaden Petersen (Rockford) 24-13, So. (Dec 12-11)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joe Sullivan of Osage

2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs

4th Place – Gabe Rolon of Eagle Grove

5th Place – Jimmy Gallardo of Lake Mills

6th Place – Wyatt Gelhaus of Forest City

7th Place – Cade Hardy of North Butler

8th Place – Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

1st Place Match

Joe Sullivan (Osage) 42-5, Jr. over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) 35-8, Fr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 34-11, Fr. over Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove) 31-16, So. (Fall 2:34)

5th Place Match

Jimmy Gallardo (Lake Mills) 33-12, Jr. over Wyatt Gelhaus (Forest City) 22-20, So. (Fall 3:41)

7th Place Match

Cade Hardy (North Butler) 24-17, Jr. over Drew Furst (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 19-24, Jr. (Fall 4:12)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage

2nd Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler

3rd Place – Carter Pals of Central Springs

4th Place – Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills

5th Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock

6th Place – Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar

7th Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City

8th Place – Clay Smith of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Averee Abben (Osage) 38-11, So. over Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Carter Pals (Central Springs) 34-7, Sr. over Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) 27-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 33-9, Fr. over Derek Peterson (Saint Ansgar) 18-20, So. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match

Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 33-16, So. over Clay Smith (Newman Catholic) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 1:07)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic

2nd Place – Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

3rd Place – Kyle Beery of Lake Mills

4th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City

5th Place – Ryan Adams of Osage

6th Place – Trevor Brinkman of North Butler

7th Place – Andrew Dencklau of Eagle Grove

8th Place – Garrett Heagel of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 39-0, Sr. over Caden Schrage (Northwood-Kensett) 35-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Kyle Beery (Lake Mills) 25-6, Sr. over Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 20-17, Fr. (Fall 5:09)

5th Place Match

Ryan Adams (Osage) 23-16, Jr. over Trevor Brinkman (North Butler) 28-16, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

7th Place Match

Andrew Dencklau (Eagle Grove) 9-18, Fr. over Garrett Heagel (Central Springs) 17-23, Sr. (Fall 3:18)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caiden Jones of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme

3rd Place – Brody Roll of Osage

4th Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett

5th Place – McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield

6th Place – Kolben Miller of North Butler

7th Place – George Schmit of Newman Catholic

8th Place – Dalton Subject of West Hancock

1st Place Match

Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 38-3, Sr. over Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Brody Roll (Osage) 38-16, Sr. over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 29-9, Fr. (Fall 0:56)

5th Place Match

McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 27-10, Fr. over Kolben Miller (North Butler) 24-20, Fr. (Dec 16-9)

7th Place Match

George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 29-11, Sr. over Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 0:43)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

2nd Place – Lucas Garl of Central Springs

3rd Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

4th Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills

5th Place – Shane Hillesheim of Nashua-Plainfield

6th Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock

7th Place – Teryn Joebgen of North Butler

8th Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett

1st Place Match

Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 37-5, Jr. over Lucas Garl (Central Springs) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 35-10, Jr. over Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 31-10, So. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Shane Hillesheim (Nashua-Plainfield) 19-15, Jr. over Bryer Subject (West Hancock) 22-18, So. (Dec 7-5)

7th Place Match

Teryn Joebgen (North Butler) 29-15, Jr. over Tyler Mills (Northwood-Kensett) 26-14, Fr. (Dec 7-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kameron Black of Newman Catholic

2nd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

3rd Place – Colin Muller of Osage

4th Place – Bennett Bruns of West Hancock

5th Place – Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs

6th Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills

7th Place – Samuel Kliment of Northwood-Kensett

8th Place – Cole Negen of North Butler

1st Place Match

Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) 40-2, Sr. over Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 20-4, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Colin Muller (Osage) 33-18, So. over Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 27-9, Sr. (Fall 2:19)

5th Place Match

Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 31-13, So. over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 22-7, Fr. (Fall 1:44)

7th Place Match

Samuel Kliment (Northwood-Kensett) 27-13, Sr. over Cole Negen (North Butler) 13-29, So. (Fall 1:50)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zach Williams of Osage

2nd Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett

4th Place – Trevor Kruse of North Union

5th Place – Dylan Marker of Central Springs

6th Place – Derik Downing of Nashua-Plainfield

7th Place – Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

8th Place – Nash Holmgaard of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Zach Williams (Osage) 42-2, Jr. over Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 40-3, So. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 34-9, Jr. over Trevor Kruse (North Union) 32-11, So. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Dylan Marker (Central Springs) 30-15, Jr. over Derik Downing (Nashua-Plainfield) 21-13, So. (Dec 14-8)

7th Place Match

Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 24-19, Jr. over Nash Holmgaard (Newman Catholic) 9-12, Fr. (Fall 0:53)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage

2nd Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock

3rd Place – Zack Wagner of Lake Mills

4th Place – Victor Frias of Eagle Grove

5th Place – Gustavo Suarez of Belmond-Klemme

6th Place – J.C. Ulrich of North Butler

7th Place – Max Howes of Central Springs

8th Place – Brody Brandstad of Northwood-Kensett

1st Place Match

Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 43-4, So. over Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 29-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Zack Wagner (Lake Mills) 37-7, Sr. over Victor Frias (Eagle Grove) 18-16, Sr. (Fall 1:24)

5th Place Match

Gustavo Suarez (Belmond-Klemme) 14-14, Sr. over J.C. Ulrich (North Butler) 20-22, Jr. (Fall 3:05)

7th Place Match

Max Howes (Central Springs) 27-15, Jr. over Brody Brandstad (Northwood-Kensett) 17-20, Jr. (MD 10-2)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock

3rd Place – Drake Harnish of Lake Mills

4th Place – Evan Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield

5th Place – Owen Muller of Osage

6th Place – Mark Williams of Saint Ansgar

7th Place – Nick Billings of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

8th Place – Matthew Muller of Rockford

1st Place Match

Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 26-3, Sr. over Cole Kelly (West Hancock) 34-5, So. (MD 21-11)

3rd Place Match

Drake Harnish (Lake Mills) 36-7, Jr. over Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) 32-16, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match

Owen Muller (Osage) 23-22, Jr. over Mark Williams (Saint Ansgar) 10-14, Jr. (Fall 1:46)

7th Place Match

Nick Billings (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 22-20, Jr. over Matthew Muller (Rockford) 5-11, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zach Ryg of Central Springs

2nd Place – Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic

3rd Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock

4th Place – Keaton Muller of Osage

5th Place – C.J. Niedert of North Butler

6th Place – Tyson White of Nashua-Plainfield

7th Place – Brayden Lindeman of Lake Mills

8th Place – Elijah Soltero of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

Zach Ryg (Central Springs) 38-0, Sr. over Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) 36-2, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 25-7, Fr. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 13-17, So. (Fall 3:18)

5th Place Match

C.J. Niedert (North Butler) 28-14, Sr. over Tyson White (Nashua-Plainfield) 11-15, Fr. (Fall 3:20)

7th Place Match

Brayden Lindeman (Lake Mills) 10-18, So. over Elijah Soltero (Saint Ansgar) 13-18, So. (M. For.)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Teddy Behrens of Central Springs

2nd Place – Max Johnson of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove

4th Place – Cesar Lucio of Belmond-Klemme

5th Place – Jett Nehls of Osage

6th Place – Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar

7th Place – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock

8th Place – Dalton Asche of Nashua-Plainfield

1st Place Match

Teddy Behrens (Central Springs) 34-8, Jr. over Max Johnson (Lake Mills) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) 40-4, Jr. over Cesar Lucio (Belmond-Klemme) 11-9, So. (Fall 0:49)

5th Place Match

Jett Nehls (Osage) 16-27, Fr. over Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) 25-14, So. (For.)

7th Place Match

Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) 28-10, Jr. over Dalton Asche (Nashua-Plainfield) 17-17, Jr. (Fall 0:56)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chet Buss of North Butler

2nd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock

3rd Place – Tyler Nielsen of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

4th Place – Levi Janssen of West Fork, Sheffield

5th Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City

6th Place – Dalton DeWitt of Central Springs

7th Place – Brandon Acuna of Belmond-Klemme

8th Place – Conner Smith of Osage

1st Place Match

Chet Buss (North Butler) 40-1, Fr. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Nielsen (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 23-10, Sr. over Levi Janssen (West Fork, Sheffield) 23-12, So. (Fall 1:03)

5th Place Match

Austin Kelso (Forest City) 25-21, Jr. over Dalton DeWitt (Central Springs) 25-22, So. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

Brandon Acuna (Belmond-Klemme) 14-11, So. over Conner Smith (Osage) 14-22, Jr. (Dec 1-0)