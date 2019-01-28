Monday January 28th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — A late rally for the Iowa Hawkeyes came up short at Minnesota. Iowa sliced a 16-point Gopher lead to four but that’s as close as they got in a 92-87 loss, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Averaging 73 points per game the Gophers shredded a porous Iowa defense for 55 points in the opening half. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery
McCaffery says he was proud of the late rally.
Iowa is now 5-5 in the Big Ten and McCaffery hopes the Hawkeyes can learn from the loss heading into the second half of the league race.
Minnesota improves to 5-4 in the Big Ten. Gopher coach Richard Pittino.
Iowa hosts Michigan on Friday
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton had 18 and No. 24 Iowa State cruised over No. 20 Mississippi 87-73 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
Iowa State (15-5) put on an offensive show, making 13 straight shots during the second half to turn a tight game into a relatively easy victory. The Cyclones shot 69.1 percent from the field, including nearly 77 percent in the second half.
The 6-foot-4 Horton-Tucker, who leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, made 11 of 18 shots from the field and added eight rebounds and five assists.
Ole Miss (14-5) pulled within 43-42 on Terence Davis’ tip-in early in the second half but never took the lead. The Rebels didn’t shoot very well, connecting on just 36 percent of their shots from the field, but their biggest downfall was a nonexistent defense that provided the Cyclones with ample open shots.
Ole Miss was led by Breein Tyree, who finished with 22 points.
Iowa State jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels missed their first eight shots from the field and fell behind by 12 points before pulling within 43-38 by halftime.
Tyree had 13 points before the break. Horton-Tucker scored 15 in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Freshman D.J. Wilkins had a season-high 20 points — his 10th consecutive game scoring in double figures — to help Drake beat Valparaiso 70-59 on Saturday night and extend its win streak to four games.
Wilkins hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists. Nick McGlynn and Tremell Murphy added 11 points apiece and Brady Ellingson scored 10 for Drake (16-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference).
Murphy’s dunk midway through the second half capped a 9-2 spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 50-41 lead and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Wilkins converted a 3-point play and then hit a jumper to spark a 7-0 run that made it 67-55 with 1:36 to play.
Sackey and Jaume Sorolla led the short-handed Crusaders (12-9, 5-3) with 13 points apiece. Ryan Fazekas, Valpo’s leading scorer, missed his fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury and it was announced before the game that starting center, and second-leading scorer, Derrik Smits wouldn’t play due to an undisclosed injury. Marcus Golder, who came in third on the team at 10.9 points per game, left the game with an apparent injury to his left leg less than five minutes in.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Haldeman scored 24 points off the bench and Northern Iowa beat Evansville 81-74 on Saturday night, snapping a two-game skid.
Trae Berhow added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-12, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown had 12 points and Luke McDonnell had 10 points and led the team with a career-best 14 rebounds.
Northern Iowa trailed 36-31 at the break and was down 48-40 early in the second half when Haldeman sank a layup and 3-pointer to spark a 16-4 run capped by a Brown 3 to go ahead 56-52 with 8:26 to go. Haldeman hit two more 3-pointers back-to-back to push it to 66-60 with 5:33 left and Evansville never threatened after that.
John Hall scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-12, 3-5), who are on a three-game skid. K.J. Riley added 19 points.
IOWA CITY — The 17th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Purdue 23-11 in the fourth quarter in a 72-58 win in Iowa City on Sunday. Megan Gustafson had 25 points and Hannah Stewart had a career-high 21 as the Hawkeyes move to 7-2 in the Big Ten. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
Bluder says the Hawkeyes did a good job taking care of and sharing the ball.
Bluder says Iowa’s fate in the Big Ten during the second half of the race will be determined by how well they play on the road.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had eight points, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes of play. Iowa travels to Michigan on Thursday.
IOWA FALLS – Autam Mendez scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 9 NIACC to a 119-54 victory over Ellsworth in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women’s basketball contest Saturday.
The 41 points by Mendez is tied for ninth in the NIACC women’s all-time single-game scoring list. The 119 points ranks 11th on NIACC’s all-time single-game scoring list.
Also for the Lady Trojans Saturday, Jada Buford scored 22 points and Tahya Campbell scored 21 points.
NIACC (15-5 overall, 6-1 in the ICCAC) returns to action Wednesday at home against Iowa Lakes (17-4, 5-2). Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. in the NIACC gym.
IOWA FALLS – The No. 17 NIACC men’s basketball team improved to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with a 86-74 victory over Ellsworth in an ICCAC contest Saturday afternoon on the Ellsworth campus.
Deundra Roberson led the Trojans with 28 points. Quentin Hardrict was next in line with 14 points.
James Harris and Wendell Matthews were also in double figures for the Trojans with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
It was NIACC’s first win at Ellsworth since the 2016-17 season.
The win was also the 175th career win for NIACC coach Mark Mohl, who has a career mark of 175-148.
NIACC, which has won three straight games, returns to action Wednesday at home against Iowa Lakes (13-6, 4-2). Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the NIACC gym.
FOREST CITY — Osage had four champions and a runner-up on their way to capturing the overall title at the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament in Forest City on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. The Green Devils had champions with Joe Sullivan at 120, Averee Abben at 126, Zach Williams at 160 and Spencer Mooberry at 170, while Joe Jacobs finished second at 113. Osage had 237 ½ team points, with Lake Mills capturing the TIC West Division title with 214 points. Central Springs was third with 201. Lake Mills lone champion was Caiden Jones at 138, while the Panthers had champions with Clayton McDonough at 106 and Zach Ryg at 195. Newman had champions with Jacob McBride at 132 and Kameron Black at 152 as the Knights finished sixth in the team race with 120 points.
Team Scores
1 Osage 237.5
2 Lake Mills 214.0
3 Central Springs 201.0
4 West Hancock 143.0
5 Nashua-Plainfield 124.5
6 Newman Catholic 120.0
7 Eagle Grove 116.0
8 North Butler 107.0
9 Belmond-Klemme 98.5
10 Forest City 89.0
11 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 85.0
12 Northwood-Kensett 81.5
13 Saint Ansgar 55.5
14 North Union 25.5
15 West Fork, Sheffield 18.0
16 Rockford 11.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
2nd Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
3rd Place – Cael Wollner of Newman Catholic
4th Place – Spencer Adams of Osage
5th Place – Jacob Graham of Eagle Grove
6th Place – Nicolas Gonzales of Belmond-Klemme
7th Place – Hayden Brua of Lake Mills
8th Place – Derek Oberhelman of West Hancock
1st Place Match
Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 41-1, Fr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 33-9, So. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Cael Wollner (Newman Catholic) 22-17, Jr. over Spencer Adams (Osage) 36-15, Fr. (Fall 1:42)
5th Place Match
Jacob Graham (Eagle Grove) 28-16, Jr. over Nicolas Gonzales (Belmond-Klemme) 10-9, Fr. (Fall 2:43)
7th Place Match
Hayden Brua (Lake Mills) 21-21, Fr. over Derek Oberhelman (West Hancock) 17-23, So. (Dec 8-5)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
2nd Place – Joe Jacobs of Osage
3rd Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
4th Place – Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills
5th Place – Josh Graham of Eagle Grove
6th Place – Noah Michels of Saint Ansgar
7th Place – Ethan Sesker of Forest City
8th Place – Kaden Petersen of Rockford
1st Place Match
Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 39-2, Jr. over Joe Jacobs (Osage) 31-10, Sr. (Fall 5:39)
3rd Place Match
Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 41-4, Fr. over Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills) 30-14, So. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Josh Graham (Eagle Grove) 25-21, Jr. over Noah Michels (Saint Ansgar) 10-16, So. (Fall 5:39)
7th Place Match
Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 21-13, Fr. over Kaden Petersen (Rockford) 24-13, So. (Dec 12-11)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Joe Sullivan of Osage
2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
4th Place – Gabe Rolon of Eagle Grove
5th Place – Jimmy Gallardo of Lake Mills
6th Place – Wyatt Gelhaus of Forest City
7th Place – Cade Hardy of North Butler
8th Place – Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
1st Place Match
Joe Sullivan (Osage) 42-5, Jr. over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) 35-8, Fr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 34-11, Fr. over Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove) 31-16, So. (Fall 2:34)
5th Place Match
Jimmy Gallardo (Lake Mills) 33-12, Jr. over Wyatt Gelhaus (Forest City) 22-20, So. (Fall 3:41)
7th Place Match
Cade Hardy (North Butler) 24-17, Jr. over Drew Furst (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 19-24, Jr. (Fall 4:12)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage
2nd Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler
3rd Place – Carter Pals of Central Springs
4th Place – Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills
5th Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
6th Place – Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar
7th Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
8th Place – Clay Smith of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Averee Abben (Osage) 38-11, So. over Bryce Trees (North Butler) 37-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Carter Pals (Central Springs) 34-7, Sr. over Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) 27-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 33-9, Fr. over Derek Peterson (Saint Ansgar) 18-20, So. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 33-16, So. over Clay Smith (Newman Catholic) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 1:07)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic
2nd Place – Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
3rd Place – Kyle Beery of Lake Mills
4th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City
5th Place – Ryan Adams of Osage
6th Place – Trevor Brinkman of North Butler
7th Place – Andrew Dencklau of Eagle Grove
8th Place – Garrett Heagel of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 39-0, Sr. over Caden Schrage (Northwood-Kensett) 35-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Kyle Beery (Lake Mills) 25-6, Sr. over Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 20-17, Fr. (Fall 5:09)
5th Place Match
Ryan Adams (Osage) 23-16, Jr. over Trevor Brinkman (North Butler) 28-16, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
7th Place Match
Andrew Dencklau (Eagle Grove) 9-18, Fr. over Garrett Heagel (Central Springs) 17-23, Sr. (Fall 3:18)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caiden Jones of Lake Mills
2nd Place – Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme
3rd Place – Brody Roll of Osage
4th Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
5th Place – McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
6th Place – Kolben Miller of North Butler
7th Place – George Schmit of Newman Catholic
8th Place – Dalton Subject of West Hancock
1st Place Match
Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 38-3, Sr. over Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Brody Roll (Osage) 38-16, Sr. over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 29-9, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
5th Place Match
McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 27-10, Fr. over Kolben Miller (North Butler) 24-20, Fr. (Dec 16-9)
7th Place Match
George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 29-11, Sr. over Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 0:43)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
2nd Place – Lucas Garl of Central Springs
3rd Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
4th Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
5th Place – Shane Hillesheim of Nashua-Plainfield
6th Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock
7th Place – Teryn Joebgen of North Butler
8th Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett
1st Place Match
Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 37-5, Jr. over Lucas Garl (Central Springs) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 35-10, Jr. over Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 31-10, So. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Shane Hillesheim (Nashua-Plainfield) 19-15, Jr. over Bryer Subject (West Hancock) 22-18, So. (Dec 7-5)
7th Place Match
Teryn Joebgen (North Butler) 29-15, Jr. over Tyler Mills (Northwood-Kensett) 26-14, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kameron Black of Newman Catholic
2nd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
3rd Place – Colin Muller of Osage
4th Place – Bennett Bruns of West Hancock
5th Place – Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs
6th Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
7th Place – Samuel Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
8th Place – Cole Negen of North Butler
1st Place Match
Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) 40-2, Sr. over Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 20-4, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Colin Muller (Osage) 33-18, So. over Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 27-9, Sr. (Fall 2:19)
5th Place Match
Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 31-13, So. over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 22-7, Fr. (Fall 1:44)
7th Place Match
Samuel Kliment (Northwood-Kensett) 27-13, Sr. over Cole Negen (North Butler) 13-29, So. (Fall 1:50)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Williams of Osage
2nd Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
4th Place – Trevor Kruse of North Union
5th Place – Dylan Marker of Central Springs
6th Place – Derik Downing of Nashua-Plainfield
7th Place – Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
8th Place – Nash Holmgaard of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
Zach Williams (Osage) 42-2, Jr. over Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 40-3, So. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 34-9, Jr. over Trevor Kruse (North Union) 32-11, So. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Dylan Marker (Central Springs) 30-15, Jr. over Derik Downing (Nashua-Plainfield) 21-13, So. (Dec 14-8)
7th Place Match
Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 24-19, Jr. over Nash Holmgaard (Newman Catholic) 9-12, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
2nd Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock
3rd Place – Zack Wagner of Lake Mills
4th Place – Victor Frias of Eagle Grove
5th Place – Gustavo Suarez of Belmond-Klemme
6th Place – J.C. Ulrich of North Butler
7th Place – Max Howes of Central Springs
8th Place – Brody Brandstad of Northwood-Kensett
1st Place Match
Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 43-4, So. over Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 29-5, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Zack Wagner (Lake Mills) 37-7, Sr. over Victor Frias (Eagle Grove) 18-16, Sr. (Fall 1:24)
5th Place Match
Gustavo Suarez (Belmond-Klemme) 14-14, Sr. over J.C. Ulrich (North Butler) 20-22, Jr. (Fall 3:05)
7th Place Match
Max Howes (Central Springs) 27-15, Jr. over Brody Brandstad (Northwood-Kensett) 17-20, Jr. (MD 10-2)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock
3rd Place – Drake Harnish of Lake Mills
4th Place – Evan Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield
5th Place – Owen Muller of Osage
6th Place – Mark Williams of Saint Ansgar
7th Place – Nick Billings of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
8th Place – Matthew Muller of Rockford
1st Place Match
Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 26-3, Sr. over Cole Kelly (West Hancock) 34-5, So. (MD 21-11)
3rd Place Match
Drake Harnish (Lake Mills) 36-7, Jr. over Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) 32-16, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match
Owen Muller (Osage) 23-22, Jr. over Mark Williams (Saint Ansgar) 10-14, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
7th Place Match
Nick Billings (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 22-20, Jr. over Matthew Muller (Rockford) 5-11, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Ryg of Central Springs
2nd Place – Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic
3rd Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
4th Place – Keaton Muller of Osage
5th Place – C.J. Niedert of North Butler
6th Place – Tyson White of Nashua-Plainfield
7th Place – Brayden Lindeman of Lake Mills
8th Place – Elijah Soltero of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
Zach Ryg (Central Springs) 38-0, Sr. over Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) 36-2, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 25-7, Fr. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 13-17, So. (Fall 3:18)
5th Place Match
C.J. Niedert (North Butler) 28-14, Sr. over Tyson White (Nashua-Plainfield) 11-15, Fr. (Fall 3:20)
7th Place Match
Brayden Lindeman (Lake Mills) 10-18, So. over Elijah Soltero (Saint Ansgar) 13-18, So. (M. For.)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Teddy Behrens of Central Springs
2nd Place – Max Johnson of Lake Mills
3rd Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
4th Place – Cesar Lucio of Belmond-Klemme
5th Place – Jett Nehls of Osage
6th Place – Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar
7th Place – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock
8th Place – Dalton Asche of Nashua-Plainfield
1st Place Match
Teddy Behrens (Central Springs) 34-8, Jr. over Max Johnson (Lake Mills) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) 40-4, Jr. over Cesar Lucio (Belmond-Klemme) 11-9, So. (Fall 0:49)
5th Place Match
Jett Nehls (Osage) 16-27, Fr. over Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) 25-14, So. (For.)
7th Place Match
Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) 28-10, Jr. over Dalton Asche (Nashua-Plainfield) 17-17, Jr. (Fall 0:56)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chet Buss of North Butler
2nd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock
3rd Place – Tyler Nielsen of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
4th Place – Levi Janssen of West Fork, Sheffield
5th Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City
6th Place – Dalton DeWitt of Central Springs
7th Place – Brandon Acuna of Belmond-Klemme
8th Place – Conner Smith of Osage
1st Place Match
Chet Buss (North Butler) 40-1, Fr. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Nielsen (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 23-10, Sr. over Levi Janssen (West Fork, Sheffield) 23-12, So. (Fall 1:03)
5th Place Match
Austin Kelso (Forest City) 25-21, Jr. over Dalton DeWitt (Central Springs) 25-22, So. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
Brandon Acuna (Belmond-Klemme) 14-11, So. over Conner Smith (Osage) 14-22, Jr. (Dec 1-0)