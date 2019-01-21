Monday January 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake vs. Webster City — girls 5:00, boys follow (rescheduled from Tuesday)

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City vs. Southeast Polk — girls 6:15, boys follow

IOWA CITY — #23 Iowa shot the lights out in a win over Illinois on Sunday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes shot a Carver-Hawkeye Arena record 68 percent, including 15 of 21 from three point range, in a 95-71 win. Freshman Joe Weiskamp was six-of-six from three point range and finished with 24 points.

The win was the fifth straight for the Hawkeyes who are now 5-3 in the Big Ten

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says Weiskamp plays with a maturity rarely found in a freshman.

Iowa hosts Michigan State Thursday night. The sixth ranked Spartans are unbeaten heading into tonight’s game against number-19 Maryland.

AMES — Two teams that are part of a four-way logjam at the top of the Big-12 standings collide Monday night when Iowa State visits Kansas. The Cyclones are 4-2 in the league race and face a Jayhawk team coming off an upset loss at West Virginia.

That’s Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. The Cyclones hammered Kansas two weeks ago in Ames and Prohm says winning in Lawrence will be a bigger challenge.

Iowa State has won two straight in conference play and sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton says they are looking to maintain that momentum.

Iowa State is coming off of a 72-59 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday at home.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Brady Ellingson made a career-high seven 3-pointers in matching his personal best of 25 points and Drake defeated Missouri State 74-63 on Sunday.

Ellingson, a senior, made all but one of his shots from the arc and was 9-of-10 shooting overall for the Bulldogs (14-5, 3-3 Missouri Valley), who improved to 8-1 at home with their second straight win.

D.J. Wilkins added 13 points and Tremell Murphy 11 for Drake, which made 11 of 24 3-point tries. Nick McGlynn, who came in leading the MVC in points per game at 18.0 and rebounding 9.6, scored seven points with nine rebounds.

Darrel Dixon scored 15 points before fouling out with Tulio Da Silva adding 12 and Keandre Cook 11 for the Bears (8-11, 2-4).

Jared Ridder got the Bears within five with 15 minutes remaining with a 3-pointer but a 14-5 run with eight points from Murphy left Drake up 65-49 with 4:39 left.

Ellingson made five 3-pointers in the first half, including two in the final four minutes in a 10-2 run, and Drake led 37-24.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Derrik Smits finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Valparaiso turned back Northern Iowa 75-66 on Saturday.

Smits sank 9 of 18 from the floor to help the Crusaders (12-7, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference) shoot 51 percent for the game (26 of 51). Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 14, while Markus Golder added 13 points and six boards. Valparaiso had a 34-20 rebound advantage and that led to a 14-4 edge in second-chance points. Valparaiso also outscored the Panthers (8-11, 3-3) 34-14 in the paint.

Freshman AJ Green made all 10 of his free throws and scored 25 to pace Northern Iowa. Luke McDonnell scored 14 with five rebounds and three assists.

Golder scored all of his points in the first half to help the Crusaders take a 36-30 lead at intermission. NIU trailed 52-48 after McDonnell’s 3-pointer with 9:58 left to play, but Evelyn’s 3-pointer capped a 6-0 run and Valparaiso kept it a two-possession game from there. The Panthers shot 44 percent from the floor, but made just 7 of 24 from distance (29 percent).

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS — The 18th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women got 27 points from Megan Gustafson in a 94-75 win at Illinois on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are now 5-2 in the Big Ten.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says it was a complete effort by her team.

Mason City native Makenzie Meyer played 25 minutes, scoring nine points and handing out five assists. Next up for Iowa is a home date Wednesday with Big Ten-leading Rutgers.

MASON CITY — Both NIACC basketball teams fell at Kirkwood on Saturday but bounced back with wins on Sunday:

== On Saturday, the 5th-ranked NIACC women fell to 10th-ranked Kirkwood 77-71. Kirkwood trailed 24-18 after one quarter but outscored the Lady Trojans 43-21 in the middle two quarters and held off NIACC. Mandy Willems led NIACC with 26 points. The Lady Trojans bounced back Sunday afternoon with a 102-69 win over Southeastern at home. Autam Mendez scored 30 points while Willems added 28 more. NIACC is now 13-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

== The 15th-ranked NIACC men had their 11-game winning streak snapped by 4th-ranked Kirkwood on Saturday 83-65. Freshman guard James Harris had 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trojans. Harris shined again on Sunday as NIACC beat the St. Ambrose JV 106-72 in Davenport. Harris had 21 points while Wendell Matthews added 15. NIACC is 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference

Both NIACC teams are scheduled to host Little Priest Tribal College on Wednesday evening starting at 5:30. You can hear both games on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app.

CLARION — For only the second time in the 52-year history of the North Central Conference wrestling tournament, the host team won the tournament title. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows had three champions and six runners-up in accumulating 225 team points to win the title on Saturday in Clarion. Clear Lake finished second as a team with 177 points, three points ahead of Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Eric Faught became just the tenth wrestler in tournament history to win his fourth title, this time capturing the 132 pound championship. Three other Lions finished first, with Sam Nelson at 113, Braxton Doebel at 152 and Kade Hambly at 220. Clear Lake will travel to Lake Mills on Thursday night for a non-conference dual.

WAVERLY — The first girls state wrestling tournament was held on Saturday in Waverly sponsored by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, with a number of area athletes placing in the tournament.

== 106 pounds: Chloe Krebsbach, Osage, 3rd

== 113: Madi Adams, Osage, 5th

== 126: Marley Hagarty, Charles City, 3rd; Toni Maloy, Charles City, 4th; Clarissa Huisman, Osage, 6th

== 132: Emma Grimm, Charles City, 6th

== 138: Makayla Mostek, Osage, 3rd

== 152: Toyia Griffin, Nashua-Plainfield, 1st; Allie Cross, Charles City, 5th

== 195: Sydney Peterson, Charles City, 3rd