Monday February 8th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake boys at Algona — 6:15
AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 7:00
BLOOMINGTON — A season that began with high hopes is sliding toward mediocrity. Armaan Franklin’s jumper with 1.6 seconds remaining was the game winner as Indiana edged Iowa 67-65 on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Franklin’s winner came seconds after Jordan Bohannon tied the game with a three pointer.
Iowa roared out to a 17-4 lead but first half foul trouble allowed the Hoosiers to climb back into the game.
It was the Hawkeyes’ fourth loss in five games as they drop to 7-5 in the Big Ten. Iowa shot only 37 percent for the game. Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery.
It continues a frustrating streak for the Hawkeyes who have tumbled to the middle of the Big Ten.
Iowa hosts Rutgers on Wednesday with a 6 o’clock tipoff, with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
Valparaiso, Indiana — A 20-point deficit was too much to overcome for Drake as the 25th-ranked Bulldogs lost at Valparaiso 74-57 on Sunday, ending their win streak to start the season at 18.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs shot a chilly 37 percent, including two of 13 from three point range.
The Bulldogs are 18-1 and return to action Wednesday against UNI.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Northern Iowa narrowly beat Indiana State 70-67. Tyreke Key led the Sycamores with 18 points and seven rebounds.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Austin Reaves returned to action to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold off Iowa State 79-72 for the Cyclones’ seventh straight loss. Reaves had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists Saturday. Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points, Umoja Gibson added 18 points and Brady Manek had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners bounced back from a close loss at No. 10 Texas Tech. Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points and Ali Patberg 23 as the No. 17-ranked Indiana Hoosiers broke away in the final period to defeat Iowa 85-72 on Sunday. The win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a rare one — Indiana’s first there since Feb. 20, 1994. Holmes and Patberg went to work early in the fourth quarter after Iowa erased a 10-point deficit to tie twice. Caitlin Clark was 12 of 27 shooting with four 3-pointers to score 30 points for Iowa. Monika Czinano scored 16 and McKenna Warnock 10 with 15 rebounds. Mason City native Megan Meyer played six minutes and did not score.
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams were swept by Iowa Western on Saturday in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Lady Trojans were only able to score four points in the first half as they fell to Iowa Western 90-32. NIACC was led by Czarina Mada with 11 points. The NIACC men were edged by Iowa Western 82-78. McKelary Robertson had 16 points to lead NIACC. Both NIACC teams travel to Marshalltown on Wednesday.
CLEAR LAKE — Defending Class 2A champion Osage had five champions and six runners-up as they won the Class 2A sectional tournament in Clear Lake on Saturday. The Green Devils scored 263 ½ team points with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows finishing second with 235. Clear Lake finished fifth with 129 ½ points with only two qualifiers to the district tournament in Humboldt this coming weekend. Max Currier won the 120 pound sectional title for the Lions while 106 pounder Tyler LeFevere finished second. Click here for full results.
LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills won the Class 1A sectional that they hosted on Saturday. The Bulldogs had 221 points with three champions and five finishing second. South Winneshiek finished second with 184 points while Central Springs finished third. Newman finished seventh as a team with 102 points with two sectional champions with Liam Stockberger at 106 and Holden Hensley at 195. Click here for full results.
MANSON — West Hancock won the Class 1A sectional at Manson. The Eagles scored 232 ½ points with seven champions and two second place finishes. Pocahontas finished second. Click here for full results.
JEWELL — Nashua-Plainfield won the Class 1A sectional at Jewell with 215 points and seven district qualifiers with four champions and three second place finishes. South Hamilton finished second as a team with AGWSR finishing third. Click here for full results.
— Regional Duals on Tuesday night
== 2A at Osage
Semifinal — Emmetsburg vs. Webster City
Final — Osage vs. semifinal winner
== 1A at Lake Mills
Semifinal — Central Springs vs. Hudson
Final — Lake Mills vs. semifinal winner
== 1A at Britt
Semifinal — Denver vs. South Winneshiek
Final — West Hancock vs. semifinal winner