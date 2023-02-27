Monday February 27th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — 12:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys substate final at Ames — Clear Lake vs. North Polk — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AMES — The 2nd-ranked Clear Lake boys face 7th-ranked North Polk in the Class 3A Substate 3 championship game tonight at Ames High School. The Lions are 22-1 after holding off Ballard 60-54 in Thursday’s substate semifinal round, while the Comets are 18-5 after cruising to a 54-26 win over Boone on Thursday. You can hear the Clear Lake-North Polk game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at 6:45 with the tipoff at 7 o’clock. In the other Class 3A substate final involving an area team, Charles City faces Marion at Waterloo East tonight.

HAMPTON — Dunkerton ended Newman’s season on Saturday night with a 68-64 win in the Class 1A Substate 2 championship game in Hampton, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Noah Hamilton had 19 points, Max Burt 16 and Douglas Taylor 15 to lead the Knights, who have their season end with a 20-5 record.

CHARLES CITY — MFL-Mar-Mac advanced to the state tournament with a 57-48 win over Lake Mills in the Class 2A Substate 4 championship game on Saturday night in Charles City. Lake Mills ends their season with a record of 23-1.

DES MOINES — The girls state basketball tournament starts its six-day run in Des Moines today:

== 5A quarterfinals

10:00 — #2 Johnston vs. #7 Southeast Polk

11:45 — #3 Waterloo West vs. #6 Ankeny Centennial

1:30 — #1 Pleasant Valley vs. #8 West Des Moines Valley

3:15 — #4 Dowling West Des Moines vs. #5 Davenport North

== 3A quarterfinals

5:00 — #1 Estherville Lincoln Central vs. #8 Vinton-Shellsburg

6:45 — #4 Benton Community vs. #5 Des Moines Christian

8:30 — #2 Solon vs. #7 Dubuque Wahlert

10:00 Tuesday — #3 West Marshall vs. #6 Sioux Center

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An exciting weekend in Iowa City started on Saturday as Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins scored Iowa’s last six points in overtime, and the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State 112-106, capping a remarkable rally that extended the game. Iowa trailed 91-78 with 1:34 remaining before catching fire from 3-point distance. The Hawkeyes made 6-of-9 3-pointers in the final minute and a half, including the last four in a row in the final 32 seconds to tie the game. Perkins had two putback baskets and two free throws as Iowa closed out the win in the final minute-plus of overtime. In overtime, the Hawkeyes relied on the inside game of Murray and Perkins, who combined to score 10 of their 11 points in the extra period.

IOWA CITY — A dramatic finish on Saturday was followed up by another one in Iowa City on Sunday.

Rob Brooks and Jamie Cavey Lang on the Hawkeye Network as you heard on KGLO. Caitlin Clark’s three pointer was the game winner as 6th-ranked Iowa edged Big Ten champ and 2nd-ranked Indiana 86-85.

Clark finished with 34 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Her game winner thrilled the sold out crowd.

It capped a day that saw Carver-Hawkeye Arena host ESPN GameDay. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Iowa ends up with a double-bye and the #2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis and will play at 5:30 PM Central Time against either Wisconsin or Purdue on Friday .

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Groves led Oklahoma with 16 points as the Sooners knocked off No. 23 Iowa State 61-50 on Saturday. The Sooners had lost nine of their previous 11 games but erased an early 11-point deficit and seized control with a 17-2 run in the second half. Iowa State has now lost five of its last six while trying to secure an NCAA Tournament berth. Groves made 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. Tanner Groves added 9 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Cyclones shot just 31%. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and 20th-ranked Iowa State took control near the end of the second quarter and went on to beat TCU for an 84-56 win on Saturday night. Tomi Taiwo scored 13 for TCU. Taiwo made a pair of foul shots to give TCU a 17-15 lead with 2:48 before the end of the first quarter. From there, the Cyclones proceeded to outscore the Horned Frogs 32-7 to close the first half for a 47-24 lead.

PEORIA — Bradley used a 15-0 second half run to take control and beat Drake 73-61 to claim the Missouri Valley regular season crown on Sunday. The Bulldogs shot only 38% in having their 10-game winning streak snapped.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Drake is 24-7 and takes the #2 seed into a Friday night quarterfinal round game at the Missouri Valley Tournament in St. Louis.

D.J. Wilkins finished with 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 24 points off of the bench to lead the Belmont Bruins over the Northern Iowa Panthers 83-75 on Sunday. The Bruins improved to 21-10 with the win and the Panthers fell to 13-17. The Panthers were led in scoring by Logan Wolf, who finished with 21 points. Michael Duax added 12 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa. Bowen Born also had 11 points and two steals.

NORFOLK, NEBRASKA — The NIACC basketball teams were swept at Northeast Community College in Norfolk Nebraska on Saturday. The NIACC women were outscored 44-28 in the middle two quarters of their 67-56 loss. Jackie Pippett had 22 points to lead NIACC, as they fall to 17-11 overall and 8-7 in the conference. The NIACC men could not overcome a 57-40 halftime deficit as they fell 104-88. Myles Tucker and Chet Helming each had 17 to lead NIACC, as they drop to 14-16 overall and 5-11 in the conference. Both NIACC teams wrap up the regular season at home on Wednesday when they host Ellsworth.

WEST BURLINGTON — The NIACC softball team is off to a 10-0 start to the season after picking up four wins over the weekend at the Southeastern Community College Turf Tournament in West Burlington. After beating Morton College 22-1 and Black Hawk College-Moline 11-1 both in five innings on Saturday, the Trojans had a pair of five-inning wins on Sunday with a 19-1 decision over College of Lake County and 10-0 over Kankakee Community College. NIACC travels to Labette Community College in Parsons Kansas on Friday for a four-game weekend series.

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS — The NIACC baseball team dropped all four games of their weekend series at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park Kansas. The Trojans dropped 5-4 and 16-4 decisions on Saturday, followed by 12-2 and 13-4 losses on Sunday. NIACC is 2-8 overall and will travel to Neosho Missouri for Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders against Crowder College.