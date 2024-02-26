Monday February 26th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 3A girls state quarterfinal — Forest City vs. Estherville Lincoln Central — pre-game 4:45, tipoff 5:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A boys substate final at Clarion — Clear Lake vs. Ballard — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

SPENCER — The Lake Mills boys basketball team is heading back to the state tournament after beating St. Mary’s of Remsen 41-38 in the Class 1A Substate 2 championship game in Spencer on Saturday night. Lance Helming had 12 points while Jackson Gaul added 10 to lead the Bulldogs, who improve to 24-1 on the season. Lake Mills will be the #3 seed in the Class 1A boys state tournament and face Top of Iowa Conference West Division rival North Union in the quarterfinal round next Monday afternoon at 3:45.

DIKE — Top-ranked North Linn outscored West Fork 35-20 in the middle two quarters as the Lynx won the Class 1A Substate 3 championship on Saturday night 74-59 in Dike. West Fork ends their season with a record of 20-5.

CLEAR LAKE — For the fourth time in five years, the Clear Lake and Ballard boys basketball teams face off in the postseason, this time in the Class 3A Substate 2 championship game tonight in Clarion. Ballard comes in at 15-8 after blowing out Humboldt in the substate semifinal round on Thursday 81-37. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says his team will be ready to face the Bombers.

Clear Lake beat Ballard 60-54 in last year’s substate semifinal round. Ballard has the other two wins in the last five years, beating Clear Lake 65-56 in the substate final round in 2020 and 68-45 in the 3A state quarterfinal in 2021. You can hear the Clear Lake-Ballard game tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with the tipoff in Clarion scheduled for 7 o’clock.

— Class 3A Substate 3 final in Cresco — #1 Decorah (21-2) vs. Charles City (15-8)

DES MOINES — Prior to today, the Forest City girls basketball program had never made an appearance in the 98 years of the girls state basketball tournament. The Indians are the 8th seed in the Class 3A field as they face Estherville Lincoln Central in the quarterfinal round later today. Forest City is 21-3 after knocking off 5th-ranked Roland-Story in the regional final a week ago. Estherville Lincoln Central is 22-2, led by juniors Haylee Stokes and Rylee Yager, who average 24 and 16 points per game. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 o’clock with the pre-game starting at about 4:45 on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.

— other 3A quarterfinals

6:45 PM — #4 Mount Vernon vs. #5 Harlan

8:30 PM — #2 Des Moines Christian vs. #7 Benton

10:00 AM Tuesday — #3 Solon vs. #6 Dubuque Wahlert

— 5A quarterfinals today

10:00 AM — #1 Johnston vs. #8 Valley West Des Moines

11:45 AM — #4 Waukee vs. #5 Ankeny Centennial

1:30 PM — #2 Davenport North vs. #7 Cedar Falls

3:15 PM — #3 West Des Moines Dowling vs. #6 Pleasant Valley

IOWA CITY — The 4th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women connected on 17 three pointers and rolled to a 101-85 win over Illinois on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes had 28 assists on 36 made baskets.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Caitlin Clark finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists but was only five of 14 from three point range. The Hawkeyes went to zone on defense and limited the Illini to 40 percent shooting.

The Hawkeyes will close the regular season next Sunday at home against 2nd-ranked Ohio State but first there is a Wednesday visit to Minnesota.

After struggling with illness Molly Davis gave the Hawkeyes a lift with 17 points.

Davis says the key for the Hawkeyes was ball movement.

Iowa improves to 13-3 in the Big Ten and 24-4 overall

DES MOINES — The Drake women maintained their two game lead in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bulldogs converted at the free throw line in the waning minutes and held off Northern Iowa 79-77. The Bulldogs won despite going 11-of-38 from three point range.

That’s Drake coach Allison Pohlman. Anna Miller scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Bulldogs won their seventh straight game.

Drake is now 15-1 in the Valley.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and six assists to lead No. 6 Iowa State to a 71-64 win over West Virginia on Saturday. Curtis Jones added 12 points for the Cyclones, who remained unbeaten in 16 home games this season. Kobe Johnson and Kerr Kriisa each scored 12 points for West Virginia. The Mountaineers committed 23 turnovers, which Iowa State converted into 29 points.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 30 points and No. 12 Illinois rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to beat Iowa 95-85. Terrance Shannon Jr. and Justin Harmon each scored 12 points and Dain Dainja had eight rebounds for the Illini. Josh Dix scored 20 points, Tony Perkins added 18, Payton Sandfort had 12 and Owen Freeman chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds for Iowa, which led 64-57 with 12:15 left in the second half but failed to hold on.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson had 18 points in Northern Iowa’s 91-77 win against Drake on Saturday night. Anderson added 18 rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (16-13, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Heise scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Bowen Born finished with 16 points. Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and nine rebounds. Colby Garland added 13 points for Drake. Atin Wright also had 10 points. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women completed their regular season sweep of Iowa Lakes with an 83-63 win in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play on Saturday in Mason City. Madison Hillman had 19 points while Tori Miller added 17 to lead the Trojans, who are now 21-7 overall and 14-5 in the conference. The NIACC men fell to Iowa Lakes 93-75 on Saturday. Wyatt Helming had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Trojans, who fall to 9-19 overall and 3-14 in the conference. Both NIACC teams will wrap up the regular season at DMACC on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a dunk in the final minute, as the Minnesota Timberwolves took sole possession of first place in the Western Conference with a 101-86 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points for Minnesota, which bounced back from a loss Friday to Milwaukee. The Timberwolves are now 5-2 this season on the second night of back-to-backs. Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 18 points. Nets leading scorer Mikal Bridges, who entered Saturday averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game, added 15 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello added a career-high four assists and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday. Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy and Dakota Mermis also scored for the Wild, who built a 5-1 lead less than seven minutes into the second period. Marc-André Fleury made 31 saves as Minnesota improved to 7-1-1 since the All-Star break. Vince Dunn scored 36 seconds into the game for Seattle and Jordan Eberle added a goal in the third period. Joey Daccord stopped just nine of 13 shots before he was pulled early in the second. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 of 18 shots he faced the rest of the way. The Kraken saw their four-game point streak end.

— Local hockey scores from weekend:

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club

Saturday — Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Mason City 6 (OT)

Sunday — Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, Mason City 2

== North Iowa Bulls

Friday — North Iowa 3, St. Cloud 2

Saturday — St. Cloud 9, North Iowa 1

== Mason City Toros

Saturday — Granite City 8, Mason City 2

Sunday — Granite City 3, Mason City 2