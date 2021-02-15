Monday February 15th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — Class 1A boys district first round — Newman vs. North Iowa — pre-game 5:45, tipoff 6:00
CLEAR LAKE — Having only seven players available, Clear Lake won their opening Class 3A regional tournament basketball game on Saturday night, beating Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48-32 in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Freshman Xada Johnson had 18 points and nine rebounds while senior Chelsey Holck added 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lions to the win. Clear Lake improves to 16-1 overall and will host Iowa Falls-Alden in a 3A regional semifinal on Wednesday night that you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 7 o’clock.
== 3A Region 2
Forest City 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30
Estherville Lincoln Central 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
== 3A Region 5
Osage 64, Oelwein 10
== 2A Region 6
Eagle Grove 53, Central Springs 48
Manson Northwest Webster 47, Lake Mills 24
GARNER — The Clear Lake boys jumped out to a 37-17 halftime lead and held on to beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58-49 in non-conference basketball on Saturday afternoon. Carson Toebe had 22 points while Andrew Formanek added 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lions, who end the regular season with a 19-2 record. They are off until next Monday night when they host Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal.
— Boys post-season basketball starts tonight with games in Classes 1A and 2A:
== 1A District 3
North Iowa at Newman (6:00)
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire at Bishop Garrigan
St. Edmond at West Hancock
West Bend-Mallard at Lake Mills
== 1A District 4
St. Ansgar at West Fork
AGWSR at Rockford
Northwood-Kensett at Janesville
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield
== 2A District 5
Belmond-Klemme at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Central Springs at Forest City
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The Hawkeyes had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average. Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points. The staggering Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double as Kansas broke away in the final nine minutes to defeat Iowa State 64-50. Iowa State led for all but the final two seconds of the first half when David McCormack hit a jumper to knot the score at 24-24. The Jayhawks scored the first six points of the second half and led the rest of the way. McCormack scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Christian Braun added 11 points, nine after halftime. Jalen Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.
DES MOINES — Drake stayed alive in the Missouri Valley title chase. The Bulldogs rallied from 10 down in the second half to force overtime in a 51-50 win, bouncing back from a 27 point drubbing on Saturday.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who felt it was a must win to keep Drake’s NCAA at-large hopes alive.
On a day the Bulldogs did not shoot it well they won because of effort on defense.
CEDAR FALLS — UNI bounced back from a Saturday loss to Valparaiso. The Panthers shot 53 percent in a 74-60 win in the McLeod Center.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who was pleased with way his team responded.
The Panthers improve to 5-10 in the Valley
MASON CITY — 40 area wrestlers qualified on Saturday for this week’s state wrestling tournament in Des Moines:
== In Class 3A, Mason City wrestlers Kale DiMarco at 106, Jace Rhodes at 132 and Cooper Wiemann at 145 finished second in their weight divisions at the district tournament in Waverly.
== At the 2A district meet in Humboldt, Osage qualified six wrestlers, Forest City three, and Clear Lake one with Max Currier finishing second at 120.
== At the 2A district tournament in New Hampton, Charles City qualified three wrestlers while Hampton-Dumont-CAL qualified two.
== At the 1A district meet in Clarksville, Lake Mills qualified five wrestlers, Central Springs four, Riceville and North Butler-Clarksville each two, and single wrestlers from Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar and West Fork.
== West Hancock qualified six wrestlers from the Class 1A district meet in Sioux Center
You can see the full list of state-qualifying wrestlers below. The state tournament begins on Wednesday with the state duals for Lake Mills, Osage and West Hancock, with the traditional tournament starting on Thursday. You can hear full play-by-play coverage of state tournament wrestling on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com, with some select coverage as well on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Head to kribam.com or kglonews.com to see our full broadcast schedule.
Class 3A
== Mason City (3)
106 – Kale DiMarco
132 – Jace Rhodes
145 – Cooper Wiemann
Class 2A
== Charles City (3)
170 – Caden Collins
220 – Tino Tamayo
285 – Chase Crooks
== Clear Lake (1)
120 – Max Currier
== Forest City (3)
126 – Kellen Moore
132 – Brock Moore
195 – Reese Moore
== Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2)
120 – Jack Showalter
152 – Carl Barkema
== Osage (6)
113 – Tucker Stangel
132 – Avery Abben
145 – Nick Fox
152 – Joey Potter
170 – Collin Muller
182 – Spencer Mooberry
Class 1A
== Central Springs (4)
126 – Clayton McDonough
132 – Brock Mathers
138 – Bryce McDonough
170 – Kaden Jacobsen
== Lake Mills (5)
138 – Dalton Thorson
145 – Alex Beaty
152 – Brett Peterson
160 – Casey Hanson
182 – Elijah Wagner
== North Butler-Clarksville (2)
120 – Tanner Arjes
285 – Chet Buss
== Northwood-Kensett (1)
160 – Drake Tiedemann
== Riceville (2)
152 – Lawson Losee
285 – Mitchel Marr
== St. Ansgar (1)
220 – Sage Hulshizer
== West Fork (1)
106 – Kale Peterson
== West Hancock (6)
106 – Evan Boothroyd
120 – Kellen Smith
152 – Kane Zuehl
160 – Bryer Subject
195 – Matthew Francis
220 – Cole Kelly