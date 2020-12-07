Monday December 7th “The Midday Report”

      Weather Alert

Trending
4th straight day of recoveries outpacing new cases, but Iowa sees worst day of pandemic with over 80 deaths, first Worth County death reported
Mason City council shows mixed reaction to new version of electronic sign ordinance
Information sought on Algona grad who died at Pearl Harbor
Reynolds says there are opportunities for ‘tax savings’ in 2021
Mason City man pleads guilty to drunk driving with children in the car