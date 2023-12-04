Monday December 4th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Purdue — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00

IOWA CITY — Iowa will play Tennessee on New Year’s Day in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. The 17th-ranked Hawkeyes are 10-3 after a 26-0 loss to top-ranked Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

It is Iowa’s third trip to Orlando and their second in three years. They lost to Kentucky on New Year’s Day in 2022 20-17

Ferentz says Deacon Hill will remain the starting quarterback despite his recent troubles with turnovers. Hill fumbled several times against Michigan and only had 120 yards passing while being sacked four times.

Ferentz feels Hill has made progress since taking over for the injured Cade McNamara.

Tennessee is 8-4. Kickoff on New Year’s Day is scheduled for noon Iowa time, with the pre-game starting at 10 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State will play Memphis in the December 29th Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and Matt Campbell’s first bowl game at ISU was a 21-20 win over Memphis in the 2017 Liberty Bowl.

Campbell talks about the rematch with Memphis.

The Cyclones return to a bowl game a year after posting a 4-8 record.

Memphis finished the regular season with a record of 9-3.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team opens the Big Ten race tonight with a visit to top-ranked Purdue. The Hawkeyes are 5-2 and take on a Boilermaker team that is coming off a stunning upset loss at Northwestern.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Purdue 7-4 center Zach Edey is averaging better than 23 points and 11 rebounds and creates nightmare matchups for opponents.

McCaffery says they will need to mix up their defenses.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 24 points in Drake’s 74-57 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

DeVries had five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (7-1). Darnell Brodie scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Kevin Overton shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Chance Moore led the way for the Bears (6-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Tyler Bey added 10 points for Missouri State. In addition, Donovan Clay finished with nine points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bears.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Antonio Thomas had 27 points in Evansville’s 91-89 overtime win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Thomas added five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Aces (7-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Humrichous added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Joshua Hughes shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

There were several lead changes in overtime before Tanner Cuff hit a 3-pointer to give Evansville a four-point lead with seven seconds remaining. UNI’s Tytan Anderson made a layup with seven seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score and sent the game to overtime.

Anderson led the Panthers (2-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Nate Heise added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for Northern Iowa. Jacob Hutson also had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 24 points and 11 assists, and Kate Martin added 17 points, as No. 4 Iowa beat Bowling Green 99-65 on Saturday. Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, recorded the 47th double-double of her career and third of the season. She hit her first 3-pointer 56 seconds into the game, but didn’t make another one until 8:15 remaining in the game. She was 10 of 20 from the field, but just 2 of 11 on 3-pointers. Sydney Affolter tied a career high with 14 points for the Hawkeyes, going 7 of 7 from the field.

AMES — Freshman Addy Brown scored 24 points and added 10 assists as the Iowa State women beat UNC-Wilmington 85-58 on Sunday afternoon in Ames. Brown was nine-of-14 from the floor.

The Cyclones finished 17-of-21 from the line.

The Cyclones improve to 4-3 and will host Iowa on Wednesday.

MASON CITY — Clear Lake alum Jaden Ainley poured in 31 points to lead the DMACC women past NIACC 72-60 on Saturday afternoon in Mason City. Ainley also grabbed 16 rebounds in the contest. NIACC was led by freshman guard Lilly Radcliffe who had a career-high 27 points, including five three-pointers. NIACC drops to 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

MASON CITY — The NIACC men dropped a 103-79 decision to #5 DMACC on Saturday afternoon. Wyatt Helming and Omarion Roberts each had 21 points to lead the Trojans, with Helming also grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. NIACC drops to 6-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Both NIACC teams will travel to Fort Dodge on Wednesday to face Iowa Central.

WATERLOO — #13/5A Waterloo West used a 12-5 third quarter to give them enough of an edge to beat #4/4A Mason City 64-59 in girls basketball on Saturday afternoon in Waterloo. Reggi Spotts had 23 points while Machaela Trask added 11 to lead the Riverhawks, who are now 2-1 on the season and will host #13/4A Decorah on Tuesday night.

— girls basketball Saturday

#11/3A Algona 66, Charles City 21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, St. Ansgar 34

— boys basketball Saturday

Waterloo West 63, Mason City 30

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, St. Ansgar 50

Algona 56, Charles City 52

Lake Mills 75, West Hancock 36

— local hockey over the weekend:

== North Iowa Bulls

Friday in Mason City — Austin 3, North Iowa 1

Saturday in Austin — Austin 5, North Iowa 4 (shootout)

== Mason City Toros

Friday — Mason City 3, Willmar 2 (overtime)

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club

Saturday in Des Moines — Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Mason City 2

Sunday in Des Moines — Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marco Rossi scored twice and Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Matt Boldy also scored for Minnesota, which has won three in a row after firing coach Dean Evason and replacing him with John Hynes. The Wild had scored only 13 goals in losing seven straight games, leading to Evason’s dismissal. In the three games since, Minnesota has outscored opponents 13-3. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots for the Wild. Taylor Raddysh scored for the Blackhawks and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.