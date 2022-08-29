KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday August 29th KGLO Morning News

August 29, 2022 7:25AM CDT
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday August 29th

 

Trending

DNR fines Mason City Community School District $8000 for illegal construction discharges into Winnebago River
Suspended sentences, probation for Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle, burglaries
Mason City man accused of shooting at houses earlier this year indicted in federal court, state charges dropped
Preliminary hearing set for Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after crash that killed Mason City man in July
UPDATED --- Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City