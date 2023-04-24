Monday April 24th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered and Bailey Ober pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1. Michael A. Taylor also connected for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in eight games after a 10-4 start. Polanco had three hits, and Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each had two. Washington finished with three hits after it had 15 in Saturday’s 10-4 win. Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI double in the first to account for the team’s only run.

MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team opened up a three-game series at Roosevelt Field on Sunday with a 6-5 win over Northeast Community College. Eli Anderson reached by error in the bottom of the ninth to push across Alex Berreth with the winning run for the Trojans. NIACC had solo home runs from Kade Peloquin, Will Couchman and Adam Berghult as part of the victory. NIACC improves to 15-23 overall and 11-10 in the conference with the teams wrapping up their three-game series with a doubleheader this afternoon.

ESTHERVILLE — The 17th-ranked NIACC softball team opened their four-game series at Iowa Lakes Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep. NIACC needed three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the opener and then scored two runs in the top of the eighth to win 9-7. Emily Jones had a three-run homer in the seventh to tie the contest. Laken Lienhard pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up the win and was 3-for-4 from the plate including a home run, a double and three RBI. Lienhard’s homer was the 25th of her career, moving her into first place in the school’s career home run list. Lienhard picked up her second win of the day in the circle, striking out four in a 14-5, five-inning win in the nightcap. Brynnlin Kroyman was 2-for-4 with two RBI while Sydney Toman had her 14th homer of the season. NIACC is now 32-8 overall and 16-2 in the conference and will wrap up their series this afternoon in Estherville.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves to help the Dallas Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 4 to even their first-round NHL playoff series. Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-goal lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box. John Klingberg scored against his former team to bring the Wild within one. But Seguin delivered again after Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno took another contested penalty. Game 5 is in Dallas on Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime in Game 4 to avoid elimination. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota which held on after Denver scored the final 12 points of regulation to force overtime. Mike Conley had 19 points for the Timberwolves. Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver. Nikola Jokic tied a playoff career high with 43 points and added 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

IOWA CITY —- Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Cade McNamara is the starter at quarterback coming out of spring drills. The Michigan transfer was limited this spring after undergoing knee surgery late last year.

Ferentz says McNamara became a leader as soon as he arrived on campus.

With several injuries, depth on the offensive line continues to be a concern but Ferentz felt that group made progress.

With the transfer portal back open Ferentz says they are willing to add more players.

Ferentz says wide receiver is one of the positions they will be monitoring in the portal.

Iowa opens the season on September 2nd at home against Utah State

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was happy with the progress the Cyclones made this spring. ISU closed it out with an open practice on Saturday.

Campbell likes the progress of the offense under new coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Campbell says the defense played well.

Campbell says the Cyclones will need to do a good job of transitioning to summer workouts.

Iowa State opens the season hosting Northern Iowa on September 2nd

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley likes the potential of the Panther offense with quarterback Theo Day. The Panthers closed out spring drills with an intrasquad game on Friday night.

Farley likes the attitude of the team coming out of spring drills.

UNI was 6-5 last season but missed the FCS playoffs. Farley says a key to improvement begins with the defense.

Farley likes the potential of this team.

UNI opens the season on September 2nd at Iowa State.