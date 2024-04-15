Monday April 15th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:35

NEW YORK (AP) — In elementary school, Caitlin Clark wrote down her dreams and goals that included playing in the WNBA one day. That dream will become a reality tonight when Clark is expected to be taken first by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft. Her mom Anne still has the sheet that Clark wrote it on. Clark said she never dreamed of the impact she has had in helping grow the sport to where it is today with record ratings and attendance numbers.

DETROIT (AP) — Mark Canha’s two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for the Detroit Tigers as they rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday. The Tigers trailed 3-0 after seven innings, but took the lead against Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax. Javier Báez hit a solo homer off Thielbar to make it 3-1. Thielbar, making his season debut, allowed two singles to put runners at the corners with one out, and Canha tied it with a double off Jax. Spencer Torkelson put the Tigers ahead with an RBI single. Will Vest got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

== The Twins and Tigers split the four-game series, with Detroit taking the Friday and Sunday games while the Twins swept a doubleheader on Saturday. Minnesota now moves their road trip to Baltimore for three games against the Orioles. First pitch tonight and tomorrow night is scheduled for 5:35, with the pre-game set for 5 o’clock on KGLO. Wednesday is a day game, with the first pitch at 12:05 and the pre-game at 11:30 on KGLO.

MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team dropped their three-game weekend series at home to 7th-ranked Southeastern. In Saturday’s opener, Southeastern pushed across the lone run of the game in the fifth for a 1-0 victory. Southeastern then pounded out 15 hits in a 13-6 win in the nightcap. The Blackhawks kept the bats alive on Sunday with 17 more hits in an 11-6 win, scoring five runs in the ninth to capture the victory. NIACC drops to 14-24 overall and 6-12 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans turn right around and host Indian Hills at 2 o’clock this afternoon for a single contest.

MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team won three of four games over the weekend in conference play. The Trojans swept a conference doubleheader against Northeastern Community College on Saturday, 19-0 in five innings in the opener and 10-2 in six innings in the nightcap. Izzy Sloan fired a five-hit shutout, striking out six in game one. Thea Mattson was 4-for-4 with three RBI, while Madisyn Kelley and Emily Jones also knocked in three runs. In the second game, Katy Olive homered while Jones ended the game with an RBI double in the sixth. Macy Kellar worked four innings to pick up the win. On Sunday, NIACC fell in their opener, being no-hit by 11th-ranked DMACC 1-0. The Trojans came back in the nightcap with a 12-8 victory. Madisyn Bauer was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI. NIACC is now 23-17 overall and 12-4 in the conference and will host Iowa Lakes in a conference doubleheader on Wednesday.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black credits coaching consistency for Iowa’s success on defense. Phil Parker is entering his 13th season as defensive coordinator for a unit that finished fourth in the country in scoring defense during a 10-4 campaign.

The Hawkeyes have an experienced defensive line that includes former Southeast Valley star Aaron Graves. The junior had 37 tackles last season.

Graves says with experience comes a larger leadership role.

The Hawkeyes close spring drills with an open practice this Saturday.

AMES — Iowa State running back Abu Sama hopes to start his sophomore season like he finished his freshman campaign. Sama rushed for 276 yards, including runs of 77, 71 and 60 yards in a snowstorm in the regular season finale at Kansas State.

Sama says he has quickly bonded with new ISU running backs coach Tyler Roehl.

Roehl says Sama has tremendous potential.

Roehl says Sama has focused on details this spring.

Iowa State’s spring game is this Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 36 points on 6-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-106 Sunday to stay out of the play-in tournament and set up a rematch in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Phoenix finished the regular season on a 10-4 surge and seized the No. 6 seed when New Orleans lost. Minnesota dropped to the No. 3 seed after entering the final day in a three-way tie for the Western Conference lead. The Suns won all three games in the regular-season series.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Liam Ohgren scored his first career goal and the Minnesota Wild beat San Jose 6-2 Saturday to assure the Sharks of having the best odds to win the NHL draft lottery. Ohgren delivered in a big way in his second career game. He had an assist in the first period and then scored late in the second. Kirill Kaprizov added two goals in the final minute of the second period for the Wild. The loss assured that San Jose will have at least a share of the worst record in the NHL and the best chance to win the lottery.

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls closed their season with a pair of home losses to Aberdeen over the weekend, falling 6-2 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday. North Iowa closes the season with a record of 11-47-0-2, finishing in last place in the NAHL’s Central Division.