Monday April 11th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team swept a four-game series over Southwestern at home this weekend. On Saturday, the Trojans socked out 22 hits in wins of 11-0 and 10-4. Jacob Mrosko had a complete-game one-hitter in the opener, striking out nine. Cayden Nicoletto had a three-run homer in the third, Ike Mezzenga had a three-run homer in the fourth to lead NIACC. On Sunday, NIACC picked up wins of 12-2 and 6-2. Nicoletto had another homer in the second inning of the opener with Bennett McCollow having a three-run homer in the fourth. NIACC improves to 18-10 overall and 7-5 in the conference and will travel to Iowa Lakes on Wednesday for a conference doubleheader.
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s bullpen faltered late in a 9-5 loss to Illinois on Sunday. The Illini scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning in a 9-5 win as they won two of three games of the weekend series.
That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller. The Hawkeyes also dropped a 7-5 13 inning decision on Saturday as their Big Ten record drops to 3-3.
Iowa travels to face Milwaukee on Tuesday in non-conference play then hosts Minnesota for a three-game series this weekend.
FORT DODGE — The NIACC women’s golf team finished sixth at the Iowa Central Invitational this weekend at the Fort Dodge Country Club. Briar Cliff was the team champion with 643, with NIACC having a 736. Hailey Panos and Kirsten Boerjan tied for 26th in the individual medalist competition to lead the Trojans, as they had two-day totals of 181. The NIACC men finished eight in the tournament with a 644. Iowa Central was the team champion with a 585. Bryce Malchow had the low NIACC score, finishing 21st overall with a 153. Eric Ritter ended with a 160.
IOWA CITY — An experienced defensive line at Iowa is looking to make even more progress this spring. Noah Shannon started all 14 games for the Hawkeyes last season and says the experience is showing in practice.
The major loss from last season was defensive end Zach VanValkenburg. Shannon says VanValkenburg has been around this spring as he gets ready for the NFL Draft.
Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell says having a lot of experience up front does not change his approach.
On paper there appears to be a lot of depth but Bell says that is only something he looks at after a season.
The Hawkeyes close spring drills with an open practice on April 23rd.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls were officially eliminated from the possibility of the postseason after dropping a weekend series to Bismarck. The Bobcats earned a 6-4 decision on Friday night and followed it up with a 2-1 win on Saturday night at the Mason City Arena. The Bulls close out the season with a home-and-home series this weekend with St. Cloud, with Friday night’s game being in Mason City and Saturday’s contest in St. Cloud.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, helping the Minnesota Wild rally from an early three-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3. Kirill Kaprizov tied a franchise record with his 42nd goal and Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Nick Bjugstad also scored as Minnesota ended a two-game slide and improved to 10-1-2 in its last 13 games. The Wild are also 8-0-1 in their last nine home contests. Rasmus Kupari, Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe scored for struggling Los Angeles.