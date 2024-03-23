KGLO News KGLO News Logo

MLB Investigating Gambling, Theft Allegations Involving Shohei Ohtani And Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

March 22, 2024 7:16PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has opened a formal investigation into illegal gambling and theft allegations involving Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Mizuhara was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and claims from Ohtani’s attorneys that the two-way Japanese star had been the victim of a “massive theft.”

Ohtani and the Dodgers were in Seoul, South Korea, for their opening series against the San Diego Padres when reports were published about alleged ties between the 39-year-old Mizuhara and an illegal bookmaker.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man jailed on sexual abuse charge
2

Minnesota man arrested in Florida in Mason City sexual abuse case
3

Clarion man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
4

Property owners to receive new mailing about proposed rates, but Mason City mayor says information can be deceiving
5

Law officers plan crackdown on drunk drivers on and around St. Patrick's Day