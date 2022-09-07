Mixed results in Iowa students’ math, reading test scores

DES MOINES — Testing of Iowa public school students in third through 11th grades shows gains in science proficiency, but mixed results in math and reading.

The results come from Statewide Assessment tests taken last spring. Third through eighth graders returned to pre-pandemic levels in reading proficiency, but the reading scores for 11th graders dropped four percent.

Math scores improved among students in third through seventh grades, but declined in higher grades, with 11th grade test results in math dropping five percent.

The third subject area tested was science. Students in fifth, eighth and tenth grades were tested and the results were higher than they’d been in the spring of 2019.

In a written statement, Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo said the results show public schools in Iowa are moving in the right direction in many areas, but there is still work to be done. National test results released last week showed declines in math, science and reading scores.

Looking at the Mason City and Clear Lake school district results:

== For English/Language Arts, 79% of Clear Lake 3rd graders and 64% of Mason City 3rd graders were proficient. 6th graders tested with 79% proficiency in Clear Lake and 61% in Mason City. 80% of the 11th graders in Clear Lake and 63% of the Mason City 11th graders were proficient.

== For Math, 3rd graders were 78% proficient in Clear Lake and 71% proficient in Mason City. 6th graders were at 81% in Clear Lake and 58% in Mason City, while the 11th grade scores were 68% proficient in Clear Lake and 52% in Mason City.

== Looking at Science proficiency scores, 61% of Clear Lake 5th graders and 52% of Mason City 5th graders were proficient. In 8th grade those numbers were 70% in Clear Lake and 40% in Mason City. In 10th grade, Clear Lake had 78% proficiency while Mason City had 49%.

Click at this link to find more district-by-district data.