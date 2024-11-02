Residents in southwest Missouri should brace themselves for multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms that are expected to begin on Saturday and persist until Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a warning, particularly for areas along Highway 65 and I-44, as heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. The likelihood of high rainfall probabilities, surpassing 80%, in cities like Joplin, Springfield, and West Plains, suggests that travel and outdoor activities may be significantly affected.

The National Weather Service predicts that the storm system will strengthen, resulting in the most significant amount of rainfall in areas located to the west of Highway 65. Rainfall estimates suggest that some regions may receive up to 3 inches of rain, with the heaviest showers possibly happening from late Sunday to Monday. It is essential for drivers to be cautious while driving on wet roads, and individuals residing in flood-prone regions should be ready to relocate to higher elevations if required.

Forecasters are also mentioning a small possibility of severe thunderstorms forming later on Monday. It is advised for residents to stay updated with the weather as these storms could bring strong winds and lightning strikes in certain areas. Local emergency services are recommending people to be prepared for potential power outages and to avoid traveling during heavy rainfall.

Residents can stay informed about the latest weather developments by following the updates from the National Weather Service on social media. In the event of severe flooding or hazardous road conditions, it is advisable to consult with local emergency management for safety protocols.

Reference Article