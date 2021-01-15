      Weather Alert

Minnesota man stopped in Cerro Gordo County pleads guilty to marijuana, OWI charges, sentenced to jail time

Jan 15, 2021 @ 10:57am

MASON CITY — A Minnesota man facing drug charges after a stop in Cerro Gordo County earlier this month has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to jail time.

26-year-old Courtney Williams of Burnsville was pulled over for speeding on January 3rd at the 187 mile marker of US Highway 18 near Mason City.

A criminal complaint stated that an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and that on further investigation, Williams admitted having a couple of bags of marijuana in the vehicle, with the officer also locating several ounces of marijuana, packaging materials and a scale.

Williams pleaded guilty to second-offense operating while intoxicated and first-offense possession of marijuana.

District Associate Judge Adam Sauer sentenced Williams this week to a nine-day jail term with credit for time served and fined him $1875.

