Minnesota man stopped in Cerro Gordo County pleads guilty to marijuana, OWI charges, sentenced to jail time
MASON CITY — A Minnesota man facing drug charges after a stop in Cerro Gordo County earlier this month has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to jail time.
26-year-old Courtney Williams of Burnsville was pulled over for speeding on January 3rd at the 187 mile marker of US Highway 18 near Mason City.
A criminal complaint stated that an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and that on further investigation, Williams admitted having a couple of bags of marijuana in the vehicle, with the officer also locating several ounces of marijuana, packaging materials and a scale.
Williams pleaded guilty to second-offense operating while intoxicated and first-offense possession of marijuana.
District Associate Judge Adam Sauer sentenced Williams this week to a nine-day jail term with credit for time served and fined him $1875.