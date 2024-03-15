Minnesota man arrested in Florida in Mason City sexual abuse case

MASON CITY — A Minnesota man accused of sexual abuse in Mason City last July has been arrested in Florida.

23-year-old Ethan Kuball of Waseca has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint says in the early morning hours of July 16th, Kuball held down a woman and had sexual intercourse with her against her will at a home in northeastern Mason City.

A warrant was issued for Kuball’s arrest in November, but court records show he was not arrested until this past Tuesday in Florida. Kuball is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail being held on $10,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on March 22nd.

If convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, Kuball would face up to ten years in prison.