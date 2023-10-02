KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Microsoft CEO Says Unfair Practices By Google Led To Its Dominance As A Search Engine

October 2, 2023 4:41PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says unfair tactics used by Google led to its dominance as a search engine, tactics that in turn have thwarted his company’s rival program, Bing.

His comments came Monday in a landmark antitrust trial against Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Nadella told a packed Washington, D.C., courtroom that Google’s dominance is due to agreements that made it the default browser on smartphones and computers.

He downplayed the idea that artificial intelligence or more niche search engines like Amazon or social media sites have meaningfully changed the market in which Microsoft competes with Google.

