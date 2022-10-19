Mental health services one of key topics discussed with Cerro Gordo County supervisor candidates

MASON CITY — The candidates running for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors discussed a number of issues during separate debates this morning as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. One of the issues discussed was has the county benefitted overall from the change in mental health service providers to Central Iowa Community Services.

=====

Republican Chris Watts says it was one of the best moves the county has made since he started serving on the Board of Supervisors. “The money is going where it needs to go right now. We added services. One of the biggest ones we added is mobile crisis response, which law enforcement uses here in the county on a regular basis, too regular as a matter of fact. Another big one was community-based crisis stabilization. Mental health is a big problem nationwide, not just county or state wide, and needs to be addressed, and we’re on the right path right now with CICS in getting it done.”

His opponent for the First District seat, retiring Democratic state senator Amanda Ragan, says while the change was good for the county, it could have been handled in a different way. “I think the problem I see with the way we switched, it was very confrontational, and I think it could have all been handled in a very different manner, because requiring the services, we could still do that if there was a particular problem with an individual, that was a different story. I do believe that the way that it is handled right now, we have some great services.”

The First District is completely Mason City based with the new district including all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three.

=====

There will be a new supervisor in the Third District as Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp and Republican Don O’Connor won the primary races in the district that includes all of Mason City’s First Ward, the second and third precincts of the Second Ward and the first precinct of the Fourth Ward. The district also covers the communities of Rock Falls and Plymouth and the Falls and Lime Creek-Mason North townships.

Meacham Ginapp says the county still lacks a number of professionals to help those with mental health issues. “The clients have no access to them. We are seeing a lot more of the impact of COVID, which was traumatic to everyone, and we don’t have the training in place right now for that. We do struggle in the mental health area. We don’t have the professional providers here.”

O’Connor says while some things do need to be addressed such as having more providers in the area, the county is still in a better position compared to the past to address mental health. “It is a big, big hole that needs to be dealt with. I believe if you talk to some law enforcement here in Mason City, they believe we’ve made great strides in it in my conversations with them. Are we perfect? Absolutely not, we have a long ways to go, but I believe we’re trying.”

=====

If you missed either of the candidate programs, head to the audio players below to listen back, or you can listen to KGLO for a repeat broadcast of both programs starting at 7 o’clock Thursday night. Incumbent Casey Callanan is running unopposed in his bid for the Second District seat that includes the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton, Meservey and Dougherty and their surrounding rural areas.

First District debate

Third District debate