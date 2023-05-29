KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled for Mason City, Clear Lake this morning

May 29, 2023 4:26AM CDT
Share
Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled for Mason City, Clear Lake this morning

Several Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled for around north-central Iowa this morning:

 

=== The Mason City Veterans Memorial Association Memorial Day services will be held at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery starting at 9:30 on Monday morning. The guest speaker will be Leon Christianson, a Marine Corps Leagues associate member who actively participated in building the Lake Mills veterans monument as well as helping with eight Honor Flights to Washington DC. 

 

 

== The Clear Lake Memorial Day program will start with ceremonies at the Seawall at 9:30 and then move to the Clear Lake Cemetery starting at 10 o’clock, where the guest speaker will be United States Marine veteran Eldon Vine.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man pleads guilty to arson, meth charges, faces 25 years when sentenced
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
4

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
5

UPDATE --- missing Mason City homeless man found