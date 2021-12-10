Mason City’s Park Board could receive small stipend under plan that gets initial City Council approval
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City has given its initial approval to a plan to pay members of the city’s Park and Recreation Board. The board requested that the council make the modification to the code to allow for a yearly compensation of $780 per board member.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the board was looking for some small stipend for the time and effort they put into being an elected official. “They take time to meet with city staff. They show up at Park Board meetings and take complaints. They review city facilities. That was the thinking of the Park Board when they passed this recommendation to City Council.”
Burnett says the idea came from out-going board member Royce Echelberger. “This idea was brought forward by a Park Board member who is no longer going to be on the Park Board. It’s not wanting himself to receive the $780, but just understanding the time commitments that are involved.”
The Park Board approved the recommendation to the council on a 4-1 vote at their September meeting, with Jay Lala voting against.
The council earlier this week passed the first reading of the ordinance unanimously. It must pass two more readings before being adopted.