Mason City’s MacNider Campground named one of top two municipal campgrounds in state by magazine readers

(Photo courtesy City of Mason City)

MASON CITY — The Margaret MacNider Campground in Mason City has been named as one of the top two municipal campgrounds in the state of Iowa.

Readers of RVTravel.com magazine were asked what is the best city or county campground they have stayed in and the reasons why. The MacNider Campground as well as the Pulpit Rock Campground in Decorah were named in the top two.

The MacNider Campground was established in 1958 and has a total of 95 camping sites: 20 full hookup trailer camping pads with water, sewer and electrical hookups; 55 sites with water and electrical hookups; and 20 tent camping sites with water only. Each campsite includes a fire ring and picnic table and the tent camping area includes fire rings, picnic tables and large barbeque grills.

RVTravel.com was founded in 1999 and caters to outdoor enthusiasts. The Seattle-based magazine has 85,000 readers.