Mason City’s city administrator updates City Council on tornado response
MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator discussed last week’s storm that spawned a tornado with the City Council at last night’s meeting.
Aaron Burnett praised those who responded to the aftermath of the storm. “I will say that I had the fortune with going out with the police chief when that storm came through, and the response by city staff, Alliant, and so many first responders to that incident was truly impressive. Operations and Maintenance was on scene immediately. Just a great effort by so many people to address what could have been a truly horrible situation.”
Burnett thanked city employees who responded to the storm as well as to people who checked on their neighbors after the storm rolled through. “It was a great response to a situation that could have been so much worse. It’s nice to know that those efforts that the city takes and so many other entities take to make sure we are prepared for that situation did exactly that and are prepared for that emergency when people in Mason City are having one of the worst days of the life.”
The tornado was classified as an EF-1 with wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.