Mason City woman wins $100,000 on scratch ticket

May 28, 2021 @ 10:37am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize.

Elizabeth Paulsen claimed her prize at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Mason City this week after purchasing her winning ticket at R-80 in Kensett. Paulsen bought and scratched the ticket while her 11-year-old niece was using the restroom and initially thought she got the instructions wrong in reading the $100,000-winning “29” symbol.  

She says, “The gal that was working asked me if I won a bunch of money and I said I think I did. I showed her and she said to check it. I scanned it and it said congratulations, and I was just like ‘Oh my god’ and I still didn’t believe it, it’s not real until right now.”

Paulsen played the “Xtreme Winnings” $10 scratch game that features 12 top prizes of $100,000.

