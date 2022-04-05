      Weather Alert

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to selling heroin-fentanyl mix

Apr 5, 2022 @ 11:23am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of selling a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant two years ago has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 33-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020. Hudson was arrested last month, and last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court filed a not guilty plea to the Class C felony drug charge. Her trial is scheduled to start on May 17th.

The other suspect named in the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Kiesha Dunigan, was arrested a week later in Polk County on three Class C-level felony drug charges and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $30,000 cash-only bond. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on April 12th. 

For the latest

Trending
Klemme man back in jail for Ventura robbery after being sentenced to probation for Clear Lake home burglary
Mason City council to consider amendment to Southbridge Mall development agreement that would see city own arena
North-central Iowa senator says House-passed carbon pipeline moratorium does ‘absolutely nothing’
Iowa Supreme Court upholds decisions on jury make-ups in two north-central Iowa murder cases
Hampton woman accused of receiving unemployment benefits in others names pleads guilty
Connect With Us