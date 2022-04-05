Mason City woman pleads not guilty to selling heroin-fentanyl mix
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of selling a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant two years ago has pleaded not guilty.
A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 33-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020. Hudson was arrested last month, and last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court filed a not guilty plea to the Class C felony drug charge. Her trial is scheduled to start on May 17th.
The other suspect named in the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Kiesha Dunigan, was arrested a week later in Polk County on three Class C-level felony drug charges and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $30,000 cash-only bond. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on April 12th.