Mason City woman accused of assaulting two at Garner house, kicking a police officer
GARNER — A Mason City woman has been charged with attacking three people in Garner.
32-year-old Amanda Seely is accused in a criminal complaint of entering a home in the 300 block of East 6th Street on Tuesday afternoon, where she allegedly grabbed a woman around the neck and threw her to the side, and then stomped on another person who was lying on the couch. The person on the couch was taken by ambulance to the hospital for possible broken ribs.
While being arrested, she is accused of kicking a Garner police officer in the left thigh.
Seely was charged with: willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor; as well as assault, a simple misdemeanor. Seely is scheduled to be in court for her preliminary hearing on July 22nd