UPDATED — Mason City shooting suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

Stephen Tidemanson (Cerro Gordo County Jail booking photo from July 2022)

MASON CITY — Police say they’ve arrested a Mason City man connected with a shooting incident in Mason City on Monday night.

The Mason City Police Department was called to the 300 block of 3rd Northwest at about 7:55 PM on Monday after several calls of subjects fighting with one report of a gunshot being fired. When officers arrived, a male was found as a victim of gunfire. The male was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says 24-year-old Stephen Tidemanson was identified as the shooting suspect. Brinkley says the suspect was taken into custody at about 1:50 PM on Tuesday with a firearm allegedly used in the crime also being recovered during the arrest.

Tidemanson has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony, as well as first-degree theft, a Class C felony.

Police say the case remains under investigation, and if you have information, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.