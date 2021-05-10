      Weather Alert
FROST ADVISORY in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday

Mason City police searching for dog’s owner after biting woman on trail over the weekend

May 10, 2021 @ 6:30am

MASON CITY — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that bit a woman on a Mason City trail over the weekend.

The Mason City Police Department says a woman reported that she had been bitten by a dog while walking on Zerbel’s Trail at about 10:30 Saturday morning. The woman said while on the trail, she encountered a male possibly having reddish colored hair and a slender build in his 30s who wore eye glasses walking two dogs. The dogs are described as being Labrador mixes, one yellow and the other black in color.

The woman says as she passed by them, the yellow dog jumped up and bit her, causing a minor injury. After the bite happened, the male and two dogs were last seen walking from the trail toward 18th and North Pennsylvania.

The police department is seeking the identity of the male to help verify that the yellow dog has its vaccinations. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the male or the dogs involved, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. 

For the latest

Trending
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex
Mason City man pleads guilty to prostitution
Suspended sentence for Eagle Grove man accused of breaking into home of former Mitchell County Sheriff
Wisconsin prisons security chief hired to become Iowa corrections security director
Swaledale man killed in single-vehicle accident in Mitchell County