Mason City police searching for dog’s owner after biting woman on trail over the weekend
MASON CITY — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that bit a woman on a Mason City trail over the weekend.
The Mason City Police Department says a woman reported that she had been bitten by a dog while walking on Zerbel’s Trail at about 10:30 Saturday morning. The woman said while on the trail, she encountered a male possibly having reddish colored hair and a slender build in his 30s who wore eye glasses walking two dogs. The dogs are described as being Labrador mixes, one yellow and the other black in color.
The woman says as she passed by them, the yellow dog jumped up and bit her, causing a minor injury. After the bite happened, the male and two dogs were last seen walking from the trail toward 18th and North Pennsylvania.
The police department is seeking the identity of the male to help verify that the yellow dog has its vaccinations. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the male or the dogs involved, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.