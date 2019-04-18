Mason City police: nobody shot during incident this week on city’s north side

MASON CITY — Mason City police say the investigation continues into shots being fired during an incident on the city’s north side on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of 17th and North Delaware shortly before 11:45 PM, where on arrival they found two shell casings and blood in the street. Officers interviewed several witnesses at the scene, and say that after additional interviews that they do not believe that anyone was shot as a result of the disturbance.

Lt. Rich Jensen says the incident is still an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.