Mason City police investigate motorist being shot at on Wednesday
MASON CITY — Authorities are investigating an incident where a motorist in Mason City was shot at on Wednesday afternoon.
The Mason City Police Department says at about 12:45 PM, multiple witnesses reported one vehicle speeding past another car going westbound in the 1000 block of 1st Northwest. As the overtaking car passed alongside, gunshots were fired out of the passing car at the driver of the other vehicle. Both vehicles then fled the scene. A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was located with bullet holes in it.. Police later located the driver of the damaged car and learned that the gunfire missed the driver of the overtaken car.
Police are continuing their investigation into the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.