Mason City Municipal Airport getting over $1.5 million from state for T-hangar construction
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation today announced how $100 million in grant awards for Iowa’s commercial airports is being distributed.
Governor Reynolds in March announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen the state’s air transportation system through the $100 million Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund. The fund targets some of Iowa’s largest aviation system needs such as terminal buildings, parking structures and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports.
The DOT says all of Iowa’s commercial airports applied and have been approved for their fully allocated amount announced in the program. The Mason City Municipal Airport is receiving $1,585,761 to construct T-hangar units.
The program is made possible with allocations through the federal American Rescue Plan state and local fiscal recovery funds. Airports will have until December of next year to obligate funds and until June 30th 2026 to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement.